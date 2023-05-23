Pasta With Vegan Sausage, Cauliflower and Kale
This hearty dish is the result of Food editor Joe Yonan’s attempts to satisfy his family’s various dietary preferences while also getting some nutritious vegetables into his teenage foster son and creating leftovers to take to work or school. Olives and pepperoncini add sparks of interest. Beyond Sausage exudes fat that nicely seasons the dish, but feel free to use whatever vegan sausage you prefer.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Substitutions:
Instead of Beyond Sausage >> use your favorite vegan sausage, plus 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (with the onions and garlic) if you want a touch of heat.
Cauliflower >> carrots or broccoli
Kale >> spinach or Swiss chard
Wine >> half red wine vinegar and half water
Olives >> 2 tablespoons capers
Pepperoncini >> 2 tablespoons capers
Pasta >> gluten-free pasta, rice, mashed potatoes or polenta
From Food and Dining editor Joe Yonan.
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more as needed
- 1 pound whole-wheat pasta (preferably fusilli or farfalle)
- 1 bunch (12 ounces) kale, leaves stripped from stems
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for serving
- 1 pound vegan sausage (preferably spicy Italian Beyond Sausage), cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), chopped
- 6 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 (1 1/2-pound) head cauliflower, trimmed and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1/2 cup dry red wine
- 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, sliced
- 1/2 cup pepperoncini slices, drained and chopped
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for serving
- Vegan parmesan (such as Violife brand) or nutritional yeast (optional), for serving
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Scoop out 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Cover to keep warm.
Step 2
While the pasta water comes to a boil and the pasta cooks, thinly slice the kale stems and chop the leaves. Keep the stems and leaves separate.
Step 3
In a Dutch oven over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until it shimmers. Add the sausage, cover and cook until it browns on the bottom and firms up, about 4 minutes. Uncover, flip the sausage pieces, and add the kale stems, onion, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 8 to 10 minutes.
Step 4
Uncover, add the cauliflower and cook, stirring, until it starts to become tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the kale leaves and cook, stirring, until they wilt, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and stir to deglaze the pan, scraping up the flavorful browned bits on the bottom. Stir in the tomatoes, olives and pepperoncini, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook until the flavors meld, 10 to 15 minutes. Taste, and add the sugar, if you’d like, and season with more salt and pepper as needed.
Step 5
Transfer the pasta to the sauce, add the parsley and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and toss to combine. Stir in the pasta water, 1/2 cup at a time, if needed, to loosen the sauce.
Step 6
Divide among serving plates, top with more parsley and vegan parmesan or nutritional yeast, if using, drizzle with a little more olive oil and serve hot.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 3/4 cups)
Calories
481
Carbohydrates
66 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
16 g
Fiber
8 g
Protein
23 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
761 mg
Sugar
8 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Joe Yonan.