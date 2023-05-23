Pasta With Vegan Sausage, Cauliflower and Kale

By Joe Yonan

This hearty dish is the result of Food editor Joe Yonan’s attempts to satisfy his family’s various dietary preferences while also getting some nutritious vegetables into his teenage foster son and creating leftovers to take to work or school. Olives and pepperoncini add sparks of interest. Beyond Sausage exudes fat that nicely seasons the dish, but feel free to use whatever vegan sausage you prefer.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Substitutions:

Instead of Beyond Sausage >> use your favorite vegan sausage, plus 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (with the onions and garlic) if you want a touch of heat.

Cauliflower >> carrots or broccoli

Kale >> spinach or Swiss chard

Wine >> half red wine vinegar and half water

Olives >> 2 tablespoons capers

Pepperoncini >> 2 tablespoons capers

Pasta >> gluten-free pasta, rice, mashed potatoes or polenta