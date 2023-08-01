Peach and Tomato Chaat
Chaat means “to lick” or “to taste” in Hindi, and accordingly, it’s a category of mouthwatering snacks. Larger portions, or a variety of chaats served together, can become a filling meal. In this fruit chaat, sweet, spicy, tangy and salty flavors mingle with juicy peaches and tomatoes. Tamarind paste adds a deep tang; look for liquid tamarind paste, which is sold in jars, instead of tamarind concentrate. (If you only have thicker tamarind concentrate, mix it with a little warm water to thin it out.) Nuts and sev, a thin fried dough used as a sprinkle, add crunch. There’s no real substitute for chaat masala, a combination of amchoor powder (sour mango), cumin, coriander, fennel, salt, mint, black pepper and more seasonings, but see the Note for what to substitute in a pinch.
Note: If you don’t have chaat masala, you can use a pinch each of ground cumin, ground coriander, ground fennel seed, ground ginger, ground black pepper and dried mint plus a big pinch of salt. The tamarind paste adds the essential sour note.
Where to buy: Chaat masala, tamarind paste and sev can be found at Indian markets or online.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 4 large ripe peaches, halved, halved, pitted and cut into wedges; juices reserved
- 5 plum tomatoes (1 pound total), chopped and juices reserved
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 small red onion (2 ounces total), diced
- 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced (optional)
- One (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, finely grated
- 1 teaspoon honey or granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon chaat masala (see Note)
- 2 tablespoons seedless tamarind paste, such as Swad, Rani or Neera’s (see headnote)
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 cup chopped roasted peanuts or cashews
- 1/2 cup sev or crushed potato or Corn chips
Directions
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the peaches and their juices with the tomatoes and their juices. Add the lime juice, zest, onion, chile, ginger, honey or sugar, and chaat masala. Toss to combine and let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes, to encourage the flavors to meld.
Step 2
Drizzle with the tamarind paste and top with the cilantro, roasted nuts and sev or crushed chips and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/2 cups salad), based on 4
Calories
294
Carbohydrates
40 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
13 g
Fiber
7 g
Protein
9 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
193 mg
Sugar
20 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by G. Daniela Galarza