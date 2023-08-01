Peach and Tomato Chaat

By G. Daniela Galarza

Chaat means “to lick” or “to taste” in Hindi, and accordingly, it’s a category of mouthwatering snacks. Larger portions, or a variety of chaats served together, can become a filling meal. In this fruit chaat, sweet, spicy, tangy and salty flavors mingle with juicy peaches and tomatoes. Tamarind paste adds a deep tang; look for liquid tamarind paste, which is sold in jars, instead of tamarind concentrate. (If you only have thicker tamarind concentrate, mix it with a little warm water to thin it out.) Nuts and sev, a thin fried dough used as a sprinkle, add crunch. There’s no real substitute for chaat masala, a combination of amchoor powder (sour mango), cumin, coriander, fennel, salt, mint, black pepper and more seasonings, but see the Note for what to substitute in a pinch.

This recipe is featured in the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here.

Note: If you don’t have chaat masala, you can use a pinch each of ground cumin, ground coriander, ground fennel seed, ground ginger, ground black pepper and dried mint plus a big pinch of salt. The tamarind paste adds the essential sour note.

Where to buy: Chaat masala, tamarind paste and sev can be found at Indian markets or online.