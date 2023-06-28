Pearl Couscous Salad With Summer Vegetables and Feta

By Ellie Krieger

This dish combines tender pearl couscous with both grilled and fresh vegetables, along with a punch of feta cheese in a lemon-olive oil dressing, for a summer-y salad that really pops. The soft, smoky essence of the grilled onion, zucchini and corn contrast the fresh juicy tomatoes and the grassy green herb beautifully, and the feta crumbles are like exclamation points throughout. While this particular combination is a definite winner, any mix of grilled vegetables would work — peppers or eggplant would be an easy swap. Instead of the pearl couscous, you could go with orzo, or a grain such as farro. You could use dill or mint in place of the parsley, and if feta cheese isn’t your thing, shavings of parmesan would be nice.

Make ahead: The couscous needs to be cooked and chilled at least 1 hour in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.