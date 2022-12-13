Peking Pork Chops

By Ann Maloney

Here, boneless pork chops are lightly pounded just to tenderize, then sliced into chunks and briefly marinated before being fried and tossed in a dark, big-flavored sauce. “The sauce is so tasty that you can use any meat or veg as an alternative to pork,” Suzie Lee writes in her cookbook, “Simply Chinese.” If you are serving this with rice, put the rice on before you start cooking, and everything should be ready at about the same time.

Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Shaoxing wine and light soy sauce are available at well-stocked supermarkets, Asian markets and online.

The pork can be marinated up to 12 hours.