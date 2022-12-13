Peking Pork Chops
Here, boneless pork chops are lightly pounded just to tenderize, then sliced into chunks and briefly marinated before being fried and tossed in a dark, big-flavored sauce. “The sauce is so tasty that you can use any meat or veg as an alternative to pork,” Suzie Lee writes in her cookbook, “Simply Chinese.” If you are serving this with rice, put the rice on before you start cooking, and everything should be ready at about the same time.
Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Shaoxing wine and light soy sauce are available at well-stocked supermarkets, Asian markets and online.
The pork can be marinated up to 12 hours.
Adapted from “Simply Chinese” by Suzie Lee (Hardie Grant, 2022).
Ingredients
For the pork chops
- 1 pound 3/4-inch-thick boneless pork chops, trimmed of fat
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch, divided
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
- 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 large egg
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil, for frying
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
For the sauce
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tablespoons water
- 2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon chili oil
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- Cooked white or brown rice, for serving (optional)
- Sliced scallions, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
To tenderize the pork chops, place them on a cutting board, uncovered, and, using the “tooth” side of a meat mallet, pound them 4 or 5 times on each side; then cut them into 3 or 4 pieces.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 teaspoon of the cornstarch, the Shaoxing wine, soy sauce, five-spice powder, sesame oil and egg until well combined. Add the pork and toss to coat. Cover and marinate for at least 5 minutes on the counter, or refrigerate overnight.
Step 3
Line a platter with towels and place it near the stove. In a wok or skillet over high heat, heat the oil. To test if the oil is hot enough, place the end of a wooden spoon into the oil: Bubbles should immediately fizz around it. If the oil is smoking, it is too hot, so reduce the temperature.
Step 4
Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and the flour to the marinated pork and toss to lightly coat each piece. Working in batches to avoid overcrowding, carefully transfer the pork to the hot oil and fry until crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to the prepared platter and repeat with the remaining pork.
Step 5
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, whisk together the ketchup, hoisin sauce, Worcestershire sauce, water, five-spice powder, sugar, chili oil and salt and bring to a vigorous simmer, stirring frequently, until thick and sticky, about 5 minutes.
Step 6
Reduce the heat to medium, add the fried pork to the sauce and toss until well coated, about 2 minutes.
Step 7
Transfer the pork to a platter, sprinkle with the scallions and serve family-style, with rice on the side, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
327
Carbohydrates
19 g
Cholesterol
122 mg
Fat
14 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
28 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
1007 mg
Sugar
9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Simply Chinese” by Suzie Lee (Hardie Grant, 2022).
Tested by Ann Maloney