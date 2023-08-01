Pesto Pantesco

By G. Daniela Galarza

Not all pesto is from Genoa, and not all pesto is green. This variation, from the Italian island Pantelleria, is a rosy hue thanks to the addition of tomatoes. Salted capers give it a deep salinity, while mint adds freshness. Traditionally, the tomatoes are peeled and seeded, but this recipe tastes great with whole tomatoes, too. If you’d prefer to peel and seed them, for a somewhat redder and smoother pesto, see below.

This recipe is featured in the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here.

To peel tomatoes: Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Have a large bowl of ice water nearby. Using a sharp paring knife, cut a shallow X into the bottom of each tomato. Place the tomatoes in the boiling water for 10 to 15 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to the ice water. Let sit for 1 minute, then drain onto a kitchen towel, then, using a paring knife, peel them. Halve the tomatoes, then scrape out their seeds before proceeding with the recipe.

Where to buy: Salt-packed capers can be found at Italian markets, well-stocked supermarkets and online.

Storage: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days.