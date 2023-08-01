Pesto Pantesco
Not all pesto is from Genoa, and not all pesto is green. This variation, from the Italian island Pantelleria, is a rosy hue thanks to the addition of tomatoes. Salted capers give it a deep salinity, while mint adds freshness. Traditionally, the tomatoes are peeled and seeded, but this recipe tastes great with whole tomatoes, too. If you’d prefer to peel and seed them, for a somewhat redder and smoother pesto, see below.
To peel tomatoes: Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Have a large bowl of ice water nearby. Using a sharp paring knife, cut a shallow X into the bottom of each tomato. Place the tomatoes in the boiling water for 10 to 15 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to the ice water. Let sit for 1 minute, then drain onto a kitchen towel, then, using a paring knife, peel them. Halve the tomatoes, then scrape out their seeds before proceeding with the recipe.
Where to buy: Salt-packed capers can be found at Italian markets, well-stocked supermarkets and online.
Storage: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Adapted from “Food of the Italian Islands” by Katie Parla. (Parla Publishing, 2023).
Ingredients
- 1 pound Roma (plum) tomatoes (peeled if desired, see headnote), roughly chopped
- 1 cup (3 ounces) blanched almonds, roughly chopped
- 3 tablespoons salted capers, rinsed and soaked until their saltiness mellows, then drained
- 1 cup (1 ounce) packed fresh basil leaves
- 1 cup (1 ounce) packed fresh mint leaves
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Fine sea salt (optional)
- 1 pound cooked pasta or a dozen crostini, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a food processor, pulse together the tomatoes, almonds, capers, basil, mint and garlic until chunky. With the food processor running, add in the olive oil and process until smooth. Taste, and season with salt, if desired.
Step 2
Toss with pasta, use as a topping for crostini or serve as you’d like.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 cup)
Calories
182
Carbohydrates
7 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
17 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
4 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
136 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by G. Daniela Galarza