Pierogi With Basil-Walnut Pesto and Shaved Fennel
While pierogi are traditionally boiled, roasting them in the oven is a simple, hands-off cooking method that produces puffed dumplings with a crispy exterior and soft, pillowy centers. Tossed with shaved fennel, piquant tomatoes and a walnut-infused pesto, typically hearty pierogi are transformed into a lighter, brighter dinner. Most store-bought pierogi come stuffed with vegetarian fillings but may contain egg or cheese, so seek out vegan brands if desired. You’ll wind up with more pesto than you need for the recipe because there’s simply no point in making “just the right amount” of pesto — freeze the leftovers in an airtight container or toss with pasta in another meal. To save time, prepare the salad and pesto while the pierogi are in the oven.
Storage: Refrigerate pesto in an airtight container for up to 1 week; or freeze for up to 2 months.
Substitutions: If you prefer, you can use ravioli or gnocchi instead of pierogi. No basil? Try parsley. If you don’t eat walnuts, make this pesto with pine nuts, pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds. Not vegan? Use parmesan cheese in place of nutritional yeast.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the pierogi
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
- 2 (13- to 16-ounce) packages fresh or frozen pierogi (no need to defrost), such as Holy Perogy or Poppy’s brands
- 1 large head fennel (12 ounces), trimmed and very thinly sliced (reserve the fronds for serving)
- 12 ounces small tomatoes, such as cherry or grape, halved or quartered, if large
- Fine salt
- Freshly ground black pepper (optional)
- 1 handful fresh basil leaves, for serving
- 1 lemon, halved, for serving
For the basil-walnut pesto
- 1 cup (1 ounce) fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup (1 ounce) raw or toasted walnuts
- 2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon water, plus more as needed
- 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
Directions
Step 1
Roast the pierogi: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a large, rimmed baking sheet with oil.
Step 2
Add the pierogi to the baking sheet, drizzle with the oil, and toss or stir with a large spoon until well coated. Arrange the pierogi in a single layer and transfer to the oven. Roast for about 10 minutes if using fresh, or about 35 minutes if using frozen, rotating front to back midway through, or until the pierogi are golden on the bottom and slightly puffed.
Step 3
Make the pesto: Meanwhile, in a blender or food processor, combine the basil, walnuts, garlic and salt and blitz to break everything down. With the motor running, trickle in the oil and blitz until a coarse paste forms. Add the lemon juice and water and blitz again until combined (if the pesto is still too thick, add 1 tablespoon of water and blitz again). Transfer the pesto to a medium bowl and stir in the nutritional yeast until incorporated. Taste, adding more salt, if needed. You should have about 3/4 cup of pesto.
Step 4
Transfer the pierogi to a large bowl and add the fennel, tomatoes and about half of the pesto (freeze the rest in an airtight container for another meal). Toss gently to combine. Taste, and if needed, season with more salt and a few pinches of black pepper.
Step 5
To serve, divide the pierogi salad among plates, top with fennel fronds and basil leaves, and finish with a squeeze of lemon.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 1/2 cups salad and 1 1/2 tablespoons pesto)
Calories
579
Carbohydrates
76 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
25 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
16 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
909 mg
Sugar
8 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Cece Pascual and Olga Massov.