Pierogi With Basil-Walnut Pesto and Shaved Fennel

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

While pierogi are traditionally boiled, roasting them in the oven is a simple, hands-off cooking method that produces puffed dumplings with a crispy exterior and soft, pillowy centers. Tossed with shaved fennel, piquant tomatoes and a walnut-infused pesto, typically hearty pierogi are transformed into a lighter, brighter dinner. Most store-bought pierogi come stuffed with vegetarian fillings but may contain egg or cheese, so seek out vegan brands if desired. You’ll wind up with more pesto than you need for the recipe because there’s simply no point in making “just the right amount” of pesto — freeze the leftovers in an airtight container or toss with pasta in another meal. To save time, prepare the salad and pesto while the pierogi are in the oven.

Storage: Refrigerate pesto in an airtight container for up to 1 week; or freeze for up to 2 months.

Substitutions: If you prefer, you can use ravioli or gnocchi instead of pierogi. No basil? Try parsley. If you don’t eat walnuts, make this pesto with pine nuts, pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds. Not vegan? Use parmesan cheese in place of nutritional yeast.

