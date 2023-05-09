By Jessie Sheehan

If you want your pigs in tender, rich blankets, make them using Cream Biscuit dough (see related recipe). The dough comes together in 10 minutes. Wrap your hot dogs in strips of the dough, slice them, chill them for 10 minutes and bake them until golden brown. The dough is tender, so it is essential to let the pigs in a blanket cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.

Note: The dough scraps can be used to make biscuit croutons. Cut the dough scraps into 1-inch pieces, brush with the egg wash, then bake for about 10 minutes.

Storage: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days; reheat in a 350-degree oven until warmed through.