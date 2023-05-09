Pigs in a Blanket
If you want your pigs in tender, rich blankets, make them using Cream Biscuit dough (see related recipe). The dough comes together in 10 minutes. Wrap your hot dogs in strips of the dough, slice them, chill them for 10 minutes and bake them until golden brown. The dough is tender, so it is essential to let the pigs in a blanket cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.
Note: The dough scraps can be used to make biscuit croutons. Cut the dough scraps into 1-inch pieces, brush with the egg wash, then bake for about 10 minutes.
Storage: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days; reheat in a 350-degree oven until warmed through.
From food writer and recipe developer Jessie Sheehan.
Ingredients
- Flour, for dusting
- Cream Biscuit dough (see related recipe)
- 8 6-inch hot dogs
- 1 large egg
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
Generously flour your work surface. Transfer the biscuit dough to it and knead it a few times until it comes together and is smooth.With a floured rolling pin, roll the dough into a rough 5-by-16-inch rectangle and cut the dough into 8 equal pieces.
Step 3
Place a hot dog on each rectangle (it should be about the length of the hot dog) and wrap it in the biscuit dough, pulling and pinching the dough a bit until you can seal it around the meat. Try not to cover the ends of the hot dog, but if there is just too much extra dough, you can trim it. Roll the wrapped hot dog on the counter to further seal the dough and to distribute it evenly around the meat.
Step 4
Slice each hot dog into six pieces, trimming the ends if necessary (see headnote) and place the pieces, hot dog side up, on the prepared baking sheet. As you cut, rotate the hot dog each time to avoid flattening the dough on one side. Transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.
Step 5
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg with salt until combined. Use a pastry brush to brush the sides and top of the “blanket” in the egg wash and transfer to the oven.
Step 6
Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the dough is lightly browned. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack and let cool for about 10 minutes before serving.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 pieces), based on 24
Calories
143
Carbohydrates
10 g
Cholesterol
44 mg
Fat
10 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
3 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
359 mg
Sugar
2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.