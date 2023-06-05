Pink Lemonade
Pink lemonade is a cinch to make and especially refreshing on a hot, humid day. Start by making a rosy lemonade syrup, which you can then mix with cold water at a ratio of 1 part syrup to 3 parts water — or mix it in any ratio you prefer, making it sweeter or more tart to order. Grenadine syrup tints this lemonade pink. For the best flavor and a deeper color, make your own grenadine (see related recipe).
Make ahead: The syrup or lemonade may be made up to 1 week in advance.
Where to buy: Rose’s Grenadine syrup is available at most grocery stores.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
For the syrup
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice, from 2 to 3 medium lemons
- 1/4 cup grenadine syrup, preferably homemade (see related recipe)
For the lemonade
- 3 cups cold water
- Ice (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a small saucepan over high heat, combine the water and granulated sugar. Stir just until the sugar dissolves, about 30 seconds. Do not let the mixture come to a boil. Remove from heat.
Step 2
Stir in the lemon juice and grenadine syrup. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 3
To make a pitcher of lemonade, combine 1 cup of syrup with 3 cups cold water, still or sparkling. Taste, and adjust the flavor and sweetness to your liking by adding more syrup or water. If you want a single glass, combine 1/4 cup of lemon syrup with 3/4 cup of cold water. Stir and serve, over ice, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/4 cup syrup and 3/4 cup water)
Calories
72
Carbohydrates
19 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
4 mg
Sugar
15 g
Tested by Becky Krystal.