Pink Lemonade

By G. Daniela Galarza

Pink lemonade is a cinch to make and especially refreshing on a hot, humid day. Start by making a rosy lemonade syrup, which you can then mix with cold water at a ratio of 1 part syrup to 3 parts water — or mix it in any ratio you prefer, making it sweeter or more tart to order. Grenadine syrup tints this lemonade pink. For the best flavor and a deeper color, make your own grenadine (see related recipe).

Make ahead: The syrup or lemonade may be made up to 1 week in advance.

Where to buy: Rose’s Grenadine syrup is available at most grocery stores.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Ingredients

measuring cup
Servings: 4-6 (makes about 1 1/2 cups syrup)

For the syrup

  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice, from 2 to 3 medium lemons
  • 1/4 cup grenadine syrup, preferably homemade (see related recipe)

For the lemonade

  • 3 cups cold water
  • Ice (optional)

Directions

Time Icon Total: 5 mins

  1. Step 1

    In a small saucepan over high heat, combine the water and granulated sugar. Stir just until the sugar dissolves, about 30 seconds. Do not let the mixture come to a boil. Remove from heat.

  2. Step 2

    Stir in the lemon juice and grenadine syrup. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

  3. Step 3

    To make a pitcher of lemonade, combine 1 cup of syrup with 3 cups cold water, still or sparkling. Taste, and adjust the flavor and sweetness to your liking by adding more syrup or water. If you want a single glass, combine 1/4 cup of lemon syrup with 3/4 cup of cold water. Stir and serve, over ice, if desired.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1/4 cup syrup and 3/4 cup water)

  • Calories

    72

  • Carbohydrates

    19 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    0 g

  • Fiber

    0 g

  • Protein

    0 g

  • Saturated Fat

    0 g

  • Sodium

    4 mg

  • Sugar

    15 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Becky Krystal.

