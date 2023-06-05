By G. Daniela Galarza

Pink lemonade is a cinch to make and especially refreshing on a hot, humid day. Start by making a rosy lemonade syrup, which you can then mix with cold water at a ratio of 1 part syrup to 3 parts water — or mix it in any ratio you prefer, making it sweeter or more tart to order. Grenadine syrup tints this lemonade pink. For the best flavor and a deeper color, make your own grenadine (see related recipe).

Make ahead: The syrup or lemonade may be made up to 1 week in advance.

Where to buy: Rose’s Grenadine syrup is available at most grocery stores.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.