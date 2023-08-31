Pinto Bean Cakes With Avocado Salsa

By Joe Yonan

These simple, slightly smoky bean cakes are creamy inside, with a crispy crust (amplified by a little cornmeal). A quick avocado salsa on top provides a fresh counterpoint. Serve with bread, rice or another grain if you’d like.

Storage: The bean cakes and salsa are best when eaten fresh, but you can refrigerate them separately for up to 2 days.

Substitutions: Don’t have pinto beans? >> Use black beans, kidney beans, or any other favorite legume.

Smoked paprika >> chili powder.

Cilantro >> parsley or mint.