Pinto Bean Cakes With Avocado Salsa
These simple, slightly smoky bean cakes are creamy inside, with a crispy crust (amplified by a little cornmeal). A quick avocado salsa on top provides a fresh counterpoint. Serve with bread, rice or another grain if you’d like.
Storage: The bean cakes and salsa are best when eaten fresh, but you can refrigerate them separately for up to 2 days.
Substitutions: Don’t have pinto beans? >> Use black beans, kidney beans, or any other favorite legume.
Smoked paprika >> chili powder.
Cilantro >> parsley or mint.
Adapted from “The Plant Love Kitchen” by Marisa Moore (National Geographic, 2023).
Ingredients
For the bean cakes
- Two (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added pinto beans (3 1/2 cups total), drained but not rinsed, with liquid reserved
- 1/2 cup fine or medium-grind cornmeal
- 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion (from 1/2 of a 12-ounce onion)
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- Cilantro leaves, for garnish
- Lime wedges, for garnish
For the avocado salsa
- Flesh of 1 ripe medium avocado, diced
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1/2 cup diced red onion (from 1/2 of a 12-ounce onion) medium red onion, diced
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated or pressed
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and set a large, rimmed baking sheet on it. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.
Step 2
Make the bean cakes: In a large bowl, use a potato masher or fork to mash together the pinto beans, cornmeal, onion, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper until well combined. Taste, and season with more salt as needed. If the mixture isn’t holding together well, add the bean liquid, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it holds together but isn’t wet.
Step 3
Divide the mixture into 8 equal portions (about 1/3 cup each). Wet your hands and shape each portion into a patty about 3 to 4 inches in diameter and 1/2-inch thick.
Step 4
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until it shimmers. Add 4 patties and cook until a crisp, dark golden brown crust forms, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to the baking sheet in the warm oven. Repeat with the remaining patties, using the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and heating it before frying.
Step 5
Make the salsa: In a medium bowl, gently toss together the avocado, tomato, onion, garlic, lime, cilantro and salt. Taste, and season with more salt as needed.
Step 6
To serve, divide the patties among 4 plates and top each portion with about 1/3 cup salsa. Serve warm.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cakes plus 1/3 cup salsa)
Calories
489
Carbohydrates
65 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
20 g
Fiber
19 g
Protein
17 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
458 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Joe Yonan.