Pork Chops and Peaches Skillet

This one-pan recipe marries sliced peaches with lean pork chops and savory seasonings for a flavorful weeknight dinner. Though it's meant to make the most of peak-season peaches, it can also be made any time of year using frozen fruit. And though it might seem like an unusual combo at first glance, you may find that it tastes of a familiar comfort. The sweet-savory-tangy elements usually found in barbecue sauce appear here but in lighter, fresher format. If you prefer, you can substitute boneless, skinless chicken breast for the pork.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

NOTE: If fresh peaches aren’t in season, seek out the frozen ones; out-of-season peaches are difficult to peel even after blanching.

If your pork chops are thicker or thinner than 3/4-inch, you’ll need to adjust the cooking time accordingly.