Potatoes, Asparagus and Parmesan Soup
This soup, with its juxtaposition of long-cooked leeks and tender-crisp asparagus, is bright and rich, and hearty but not heavy. The ginger-garlic-miso paste, along with loads of parmesan, do the heavy lifting to transform plain water into a delicious broth. A quick-to-make mustard seed butter is swirled into the soup right before serving.
A few tips for making the soup: Salt the cut asparagus while the soup cooks so it’s primed to absorb the hot broth once added. Cutting the asparagus on the bias exposes more surface area to the salt. You’ll do a bit of grating for the soup, but don’t bother to clean your grater between ingredients. It all goes in the same pot.
Make ahead: Make the soup up to when the potatoes are fully cooked, then refrigerate for up to 4 days When ready to serve, reheat the soup, then add the remaining ingredients.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
From Ronna Welsh, cookbook author and founder of Brooklyn-based Purple Kale Kitchenworks.
Ingredients
For the mustard seed butter
- 2 teaspoons brown mustard seed
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Pinch fine salt
For the soup
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
- 4 teaspoons minced or finely grated garlic
- 1 tablespoon yellow miso
- 1/2 cup crisp white wine, such as vinho verde or sauvignon blanc
- 1 large leek (14 ounces) pale green and white parts, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
- 1 1/2 pounds small new potatoes, quartered
- 4 cups water
- 1 1/4 teaspoons fine salt, divided
- 8 ounces asparagus, trimmed and sliced on a bias into 1/4-inch pieces (1/8-inch if the stalks are thick)
- 3/4 cup (1 1/2 ounces) grated parmesan cheese
- Lemon wedges, for serving
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh mixed herbs, such as parsley, cilantro, tarragon and dill, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Make the mustard seed butter: In a large pot over medium heat, toast the mustard seeds until they begin to release their aroma, shaking the pan a couple of times, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and add the 2 tablespoons of butter. Cover and cook until butter melts and begins to sizzle, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl, scraping the sides of the pot to get all of the mustard seeds. Stir in a pinch of salt and set aside.
Step 2
Make the soup: Return the pot to medium-low heat and add the 4 tablespoons of butter, the ginger, garlic and miso. Cook, stirring continuously, until the mixture turns into a golden paste, 2 to 3 minutes. It may stick to the bottom of the pot – that’s toasty goodness – but adjust the heat if it starts to burn.
Step 3
Add the wine, scraping the bottom of the pot, and reduce until the mixture coats the back of a spoon, about 2 minutes.
Step 4
Add the leeks, reduce the heat to low, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are soft, about 4 minutes.
Step 5
Add the potatoes, water and 1 teaspoon salt. Cover, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat so the soup is at a simmer, and cook until the potatoes are very tender, about 15 minutes.
Step 6
While the soup is simmering, in a medium bowl, toss the asparagus with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt; set aside.
Step 7
Once the potatoes are cooked, turn off the heat. Add the asparagus and parmesan and stir well. Let the soup sit in the pot to melt the cheese and lightly cook the asparagus, about 1 minute.
Step 8
To serve, ladle the soup into individual bowls. Give the mustard seed butter a stir, then add 1/4 teaspoon of the butter, a squeeze of lemon, and sprinkling of fresh herbs to each bowl.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cups soup)
Calories
272
Carbohydrates
45 g
Cholesterol
10 mg
Fat
4 g
Fiber
7 g
Protein
10 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
958 mg
Sugar
7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.