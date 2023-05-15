Potatoes, Asparagus and Parmesan Soup

By Ronna Welsh

This soup, with its juxtaposition of long-cooked leeks and tender-crisp asparagus, is bright and rich, and hearty but not heavy. The ginger-garlic-miso paste, along with loads of parmesan, do the heavy lifting to transform plain water into a delicious broth. A quick-to-make mustard seed butter is swirled into the soup right before serving.

A few tips for making the soup: Salt the cut asparagus while the soup cooks so it’s primed to absorb the hot broth once added. Cutting the asparagus on the bias exposes more surface area to the salt. You’ll do a bit of grating for the soup, but don’t bother to clean your grater between ingredients. It all goes in the same pot.

Make ahead: Make the soup up to when the potatoes are fully cooked, then refrigerate for up to 4 days When ready to serve, reheat the soup, then add the remaining ingredients.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.