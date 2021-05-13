Potatoes With Herby Tofu Crema and Cashew-Nori Chile Oil

By Mayukh Sen

Simple new potatoes are elevated to memorable when topped with a crema made from silken tofu, herbs and garlic and a chile oil flavored with nori and cashews. The dish, from Denai Moore's cookbook, “Plentiful: Vegan Jamaican Recipes to Repeat," works as a main or a side dish.

Storage: Refrigerate potatoes, crema and chile oil in separate airtight containers for up to 4 days.

Make ahead: The crema and chile oil can be prepared and refrigerated up to 1 day in advance. If refrigerating the chile oil, gently warm over low heat until liquefied.

Notes: Tofu can come in 10- to 16-ounce packages; any size will work for the crema recipe below.