Potatoes With Herby Tofu Crema and Cashew-Nori Chile Oil
Simple new potatoes are elevated to memorable when topped with a crema made from silken tofu, herbs and garlic and a chile oil flavored with nori and cashews. The dish, from Denai Moore's cookbook, “Plentiful: Vegan Jamaican Recipes to Repeat," works as a main or a side dish.
Storage: Refrigerate potatoes, crema and chile oil in separate airtight containers for up to 4 days.
Make ahead: The crema and chile oil can be prepared and refrigerated up to 1 day in advance. If refrigerating the chile oil, gently warm over low heat until liquefied.
Notes: Tofu can come in 10- to 16-ounce packages; any size will work for the crema recipe below.
Adapted from “Plentiful” by Denai Moore (Hardie Grant, 2023).
Ingredients
For the potatoes
- 1 1/2 pounds new potatoes
- Fine salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Freshly ground black pepper
For the tofu crema
- 1 (12-ounce) package silken tofu (see Headnote)
- 1 cup (1 ounce) loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
- 1 cup (1 ounce) loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 clove garlic
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Fine salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
For the chile oil
- 2 sheets nori
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup (2 1/4 ounces) raw cashews, roughly chopped
- 1 Scotch bonnet chile, finely sliced (may substitute habanero pepper)
- 3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- Finely grated zest of 2 limes
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, or more to taste
Directions
Step 1
Make the potatoes: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Put the potatoes in a medium saucepan, cover with cold water and season lightly with salt. Set over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Taste the water; it should be pleasantly salty. If not, add a little more salt and taste again. Cook until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes and transfer them to a large, rimmed baking sheet. Use the bottom of a coffee mug, or measuring cup, to lightly crush each potato. Drizzle with the olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are browned and crispy.
Step 3
Make the tofu crema: Meanwhile, in a blender or food processor, combine the tofu, parsley, cilantro, garlic, lemon juice and a pinch each of salt and pepper, and process until smooth. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if needed. You should get about 1 1/2 cups.
Step 4
Make the chile oil: In a spice grinder, process the nori sheets into a powder.
Step 5
In a small saucepan over medium heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the cashews and stir for 30 seconds, until golden brown. Add the chile and nori powder, stir and toast for another 30 seconds. Remove from the heat, stir in the garlic and lime zest and let the residual heat cook the garlic. Add the maple syrup and salt, stir, then transfer to a clean jar. You should get about 1 cup.
Step 6
Spread about half of the crema over a large serving platter. Top with the smashed potatoes, then dress with the chile oil and serve hot, with the remaining crema on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (about 3/4 cup potatoes, 2 tablespoons crema, 1 tablespoon chile oil)
Calories
204
Carbohydrates
22 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
12 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
4 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
171 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Jim Webster.