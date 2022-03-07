Precision Pilot Cocktail
Here’s a bright and bittersweet Irish whiskey drink from Jillian Vose, head bartender at the Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog in New York City. The bitter Campari and aromatic grapefruit play off each other. The bar uses Tullamore Dew, a blend of pot still, malt and grain whiskies.
Adapted from “Paddy Drinks: Modern Irish Whiskey Cocktails” by Jillian Vose, Jack McGarry, Sean Muldoon and Conor Kelly (Harvest, 2022).
Ingredients
- Ice cubes for stirring, one large cube or sphere for the drink
- 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
- 1/2 ounces grapefruit liqueur, such as Combier Liqueur de Pamplemousse Rose
- 3/4 ounces Campari
- 1 ounce Lillet Rose
- 1 ounce blended Irish whiskey (such as Tullamore D.E.W. Original)
- Strip of grapefruit peel, for squeezing
Directions
Step 1
Add a large ice cube or sphere to an Old-Fashioned glass and set aside.
Step 2
Fill a mixing glass with ice, then add the bitters, grapefruit liqueur, Campari, Lillet Rose and whiskey and stir to chill and dilute. Strain into the glass, then twist the strip of the grapefruit peel over the surface of the drink to express the aromatic oils. Discard the peel and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
209
Carbohydrates
19 g
Sodium
6 mg
Sugar
19 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation.
Tested by M. Carrie Allan