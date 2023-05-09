Pull-Apart Cinnamon Muffins
No one will believe that this sweet breakfast treat is made from biscuit dough. Small pieces of dough are dunked in melted butter, rolled in cinnamon sugar, piled in a muffin tin and baked, transforming into delectable mini pull-apart breads with doughnut-like in flavor and texture.
Storage: The muffins are best served warm, but will keep tightly wrapped on the counter for up to 3 days.
From food writer and recipe developer Jessie Sheehan.
Ingredients
- All-purpose flour, for rolling the dough
- Cream Biscuit dough (see related recipe)
- 1 1/4 cups (250 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 stick (8 tablespoons/113 grams) unsalted butter, melted
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.
Step 2
Generously flour your work surface. Transfer the biscuit dough to it and knead it a few times until it comes together and is smooth.
Step 3
With a floured rolling pin, roll the dough into a 12-by-12-inch square and cut into 64 (1 1/2-by-1 1/2-inch) pieces. In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar and cinnamon until well-combined.
Step 4
Roll each piece of dough into a ball. Eyeball to make sure your dough balls are fairly equal in size. Dunk each in the melted butter, and toss in the cinnamon-sugar mixture before evenly distributing them among the 12 muffin cups; you’ll have 4 leftover pieces that you can add to any tin cup that looks needy.
Step 5
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until lightly golden brown, fragrant and set. Let cool the muffin tin on a wire rack for about 10 minutes before serving.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 muffin)
Calories
342
Carbohydrates
41 g
Cholesterol
77 mg
Fat
19 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
3 g
Saturated Fat
12 g
Sodium
361 mg
Sugar
22 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.