Pull-Apart Cinnamon Muffins

By Jessie Sheehan

No one will believe that this sweet breakfast treat is made from biscuit dough. Small pieces of dough are dunked in melted butter, rolled in cinnamon sugar, piled in a muffin tin and baked, transforming into delectable mini pull-apart breads with doughnut-like in flavor and texture.

Storage: The muffins are best served warm, but will keep tightly wrapped on the counter for up to 3 days.