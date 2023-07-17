Quick Cauliflower and Chicken Curry
You'll use the whole head of cauliflower for this dish from “Perfectly Good Food” by Margaret Li and Irene Li. Some of the florets go into the sauce with chicken while others are pulsed in a food processor with the core and stems to make cauliflower "rice." The curry paste does the heavy lifting, but you could add onion, ginger or garlic before adding the paste.
If you want to make this with vegetables other than cauliflower, cook them as you would the cauliflower florets, and serve the dish with rice or another grain.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Adapted from “Perfectly Good Food” by Margaret Li and Irene Li (Norton, 2023).
Ingredients
- 1 large head cauliflower (1 1/2 to 1 3/4 pounds)
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as canola, vegetable or grapeseed
- 1/4 cup Thai curry paste of your choice
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed of excess fat and cut into 1-inch piece
- One (14-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk, ideally full-fat
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon granulated sugar
- Fine salt
- 1 small handful fresh cilantro leaf and stem, plus more for garnish
- 1 scallion, cut into 2-inch piece
Directions
Step 1
Break down the cauliflower into large chunks, setting aside the stem, core, leaves and about a third of the florets. Cut the remaining florets into bite-size pieces.
Step 2
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the curry paste and stir-fry until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the chicken, stir to coat in the paste and stir-fry until the chicken is mostly white and cooked through, about 5 minutes, then add the bite-size cauliflower florets. Stir-fry the chicken and cauliflower for 2 minutes, then add the coconut milk. Refill the can halfway with water, swish it around a bit to get all the remaining milk from inside the can, and add the water to the pan. Bring to a boil, then decrease the heat to medium and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce, fish sauce, lime juice and sugar, then season to taste with salt.
Step 3
While the chicken is cooking, in a food processor, combine the stem, core, leaves and the reserved florets with the cilantro and scallion, and pulse until the cauliflower resembles rice or couscous. Transfer to a microwaveable bowl, cover with a lid or plate and microwave on HIGH for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the “rice” is tender but still has some bite. Stir, and season to taste with salt.
Step 4
Serve the curry and cauliflower “rice” together, garnished with more cilantro.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 cup cauliflower rice and 1 cup curry mixture)
Calories
473
Carbohydrates
16 g
Cholesterol
100 mg
Fat
37 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
27 g
Saturated Fat
22 g
Sodium
959 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Alexis Sargent.