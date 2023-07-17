Quick Cauliflower and Chicken Curry

By Margaret Li and Irene Li

You'll use the whole head of cauliflower for this dish from “Perfectly Good Food” by Margaret Li and Irene Li. Some of the florets go into the sauce with chicken while others are pulsed in a food processor with the core and stems to make cauliflower "rice." The curry paste does the heavy lifting, but you could add onion, ginger or garlic before adding the paste.

If you want to make this with vegetables other than cauliflower, cook them as you would the cauliflower florets, and serve the dish with rice or another grain.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.