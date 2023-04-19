Rainbow Vegetable Sandwich With Curried Tofu Salad on a table in a Studio
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
Rainbow Vegetable Sandwich With Curried Tofu Salad

By Ellie Krieger

This sandwich dishes up the full rainbow in each bite, with layers of colorful vegetables and a creamy, yellow curried tofu salad piled between slices of hearty whole-grain bread. Feel free to build your own rainbow based on whatever vegetables you like or have around, or swap out the tofu salad for egg salad or a couple of slices of yellow cheddar.

Storage: Refrigerate leftover tofu salad for up to 4 days.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Ingredients

Servings: 4 (makes 4 sandwiches)

For the tofu salad:

  • 12 ounces extra-firm tofu
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise (regular or vegan)
  • 2 teaspoons yellow curry powder
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

For the sandwiches:

  • 8 slices hearty whole-grain bread
  • 8 slices beefsteak tomatoes (from 2 large tomatoes)
  • 2 cups coarsely grated carrot (3 to 4 medium)
  • 1 large avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and sliced
  • 1 cup green sprouts (any type; may also use spinach or lettuce leaves)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced purple cabbage

Directions

Time Icon Total: 25 mins

  1. Step 1

    Make the tofu salad: Drain the water from the package of tofu, then transfer the tofu to a cutting board or plate and gently press between towels to get rid of excess water, about 1 minute.

  2. Step 2

    Transfer the tofu to a medium bowl and crumble it into small pieces with your fingers. Add the mayonnaise, curry powder, lemon juice, mustard and salt and stir to combine. You should have about 1 3/4 cups.

  3. Step 3

    Assemble the sandwiches: For each sandwich, place one slice of bread on each of four plates. To each sandwich, add 2 tomato slices, then 1/2 cup of the carrot, a scant 1/2 cup of the tofu salad, a quarter of the avocado slices, 1/4 cup of the sprouts or lettuce, and 1/4 cup of the cabbage. Top with the remaining slices of the bread, and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (one sandwich)

  • Calories

    391

  • Carbohydrates

    37 g

  • Cholesterol

    4 mg

  • Fat

    21 g

  • Fiber

    10 g

  • Protein

    18 g

  • Saturated Fat

    3 g

  • Sodium

    527 mg

  • Sugar

    10 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Kara Elder.

