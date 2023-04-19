Rainbow Vegetable Sandwich With Curried Tofu Salad
This sandwich dishes up the full rainbow in each bite, with layers of colorful vegetables and a creamy, yellow curried tofu salad piled between slices of hearty whole-grain bread. Feel free to build your own rainbow based on whatever vegetables you like or have around, or swap out the tofu salad for egg salad or a couple of slices of yellow cheddar.
Storage: Refrigerate leftover tofu salad for up to 4 days.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
For the tofu salad:
- 12 ounces extra-firm tofu
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise (regular or vegan)
- 2 teaspoons yellow curry powder
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
For the sandwiches:
- 8 slices hearty whole-grain bread
- 8 slices beefsteak tomatoes (from 2 large tomatoes)
- 2 cups coarsely grated carrot (3 to 4 medium)
- 1 large avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and sliced
- 1 cup green sprouts (any type; may also use spinach or lettuce leaves)
- 1 cup thinly sliced purple cabbage
Directions
Step 1
Make the tofu salad: Drain the water from the package of tofu, then transfer the tofu to a cutting board or plate and gently press between towels to get rid of excess water, about 1 minute.
Step 2
Transfer the tofu to a medium bowl and crumble it into small pieces with your fingers. Add the mayonnaise, curry powder, lemon juice, mustard and salt and stir to combine. You should have about 1 3/4 cups.
Step 3
Assemble the sandwiches: For each sandwich, place one slice of bread on each of four plates. To each sandwich, add 2 tomato slices, then 1/2 cup of the carrot, a scant 1/2 cup of the tofu salad, a quarter of the avocado slices, 1/4 cup of the sprouts or lettuce, and 1/4 cup of the cabbage. Top with the remaining slices of the bread, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (one sandwich)
Calories
391
Carbohydrates
37 g
Cholesterol
4 mg
Fat
21 g
Fiber
10 g
Protein
18 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
527 mg
Sugar
10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Kara Elder.