Rainbow Vegetable Sandwich With Curried Tofu Salad

By Ellie Krieger

This sandwich dishes up the full rainbow in each bite, with layers of colorful vegetables and a creamy, yellow curried tofu salad piled between slices of hearty whole-grain bread. Feel free to build your own rainbow based on whatever vegetables you like or have around, or swap out the tofu salad for egg salad or a couple of slices of yellow cheddar.

Storage: Refrigerate leftover tofu salad for up to 4 days.