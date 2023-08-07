Red Chili Shrimp

By Ann Maloney

This dish is called a “prawn roast” in Kerala, a state on India's Malabar Coast where the dish originated, because the method of dry-frying meat or seafood in a hot pan is referred to as “roasting” there, Maya Kaimal explains in her cookbook “Indian Flavor Every Day.” The shrimp are rubbed with spices and then cooked in a thick sauce brighten with Kashmiri chili powder. It is finished with a tadka (also called a tarka, chaunk, baghaar, thaalippu among other names.) To prepare this dish more efficiently, prep the sauce ingredients after seasoning the shrimp and set them near the stove so everything is within reach.

Note: To crush the fennel seeds, use a mortar and pestle to pound the seeds until a coarse powder forms. (Alternatively, use a spice grinder to pulse the seeds 6 to 7 times, or chop them with a chef’s knife.) Set aside.

Where to buy: Fresh and frozen curry leaves and Kashmiri chili powder can be found at Indian markets and online.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Substitutions: If you don’t have Kashmiri chili powder, use a mixture of 3 parts sweet paprika to 1 part cayenne.