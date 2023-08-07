Red Chili Shrimp
This dish is called a “prawn roast” in Kerala, a state on India's Malabar Coast where the dish originated, because the method of dry-frying meat or seafood in a hot pan is referred to as “roasting” there, Maya Kaimal explains in her cookbook “Indian Flavor Every Day.” The shrimp are rubbed with spices and then cooked in a thick sauce brighten with Kashmiri chili powder. It is finished with a tadka (also called a tarka, chaunk, baghaar, thaalippu among other names.) To prepare this dish more efficiently, prep the sauce ingredients after seasoning the shrimp and set them near the stove so everything is within reach.
Note: To crush the fennel seeds, use a mortar and pestle to pound the seeds until a coarse powder forms. (Alternatively, use a spice grinder to pulse the seeds 6 to 7 times, or chop them with a chef’s knife.) Set aside.
Where to buy: Fresh and frozen curry leaves and Kashmiri chili powder can be found at Indian markets and online.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Substitutions: If you don’t have Kashmiri chili powder, use a mixture of 3 parts sweet paprika to 1 part cayenne.
Adapted from “Indian Flavor Every Day” by Maya Kaimal (Clarkson Potter, 2023).
Ingredients
For the shrimp
- 1 pound large shrimp (16 to 20 count), peeled and deveined, tails left on, and defrosted if frozen
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder (see Substitutions)
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
For the sauce and tadka
- 1 large yellow onion (12 ounces), diced (1 1/2 cups)
- 1 large garlic clove, minced (2 teaspoons)
- 1 teaspoon minced or finely grated ginger
- 1 teaspoon minced serrano or 2 teaspoons minced jalapeño
- 1/4 cup water, plus more as needed
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Kerala garam masala
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed (see Note)
- 3 tablespoons unrefined coconut oil, divided
- 10 to 12 fresh or frozen curry leaf (1 inches or longer; optional, but ideal)
- Cooked rice, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Season the shrimp: Pat the shrimp dry and place them in a medium bowl. If you prefer the tails removed, take them off. In a small bowl, combine the salt, chili powder, pepper and turmeric. Add the spice mixture to the shrimp and toss well to combine. Set aside while you prepare the sauce.
Step 2
Make the sauce and tadka: Set the premeasured onion, garlic, ginger, chile, water, tomato paste, coriander, chili powder, garam masala, salt and fennel seed near the stove, so all will be ready to quickly add to the skillet.
Step 3
In a large skillet or wok over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the coconut oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and fry until it starts to brown around the edges, about 5 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed. Add the garlic, ginger and chile and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the water, tomato paste, coriander, chili powder, garam masala, salt and fennel seed and cook, stirring, until combined and fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Step 4
Increase the heat to medium-high and add the seasoned shrimp, stirring constantly until the shrimp curl and turn pink and opaque, about 5 minutes. (Smaller shrimp will take less time.) This is a dryish curry, but if it is too dry and sticking to the pan, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you get a thick, sticky sauce that mostly clings to the shrimp. Remove from the heat.
Step 5
In an 8-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon coconut oil until it shimmers. Add the curry leaves and fry until they crackle and just start to curl, a few seconds. Pour over the shrimp in the skillet and serve family-style, with rice on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cup shrimp and sauce)
Calories
216
Carbohydrates
7 g
Cholesterol
183 mg
Fat
11 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
25 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
752 mg
Sugar
2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.