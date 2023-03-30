Roasted Potatoes With Silky Corn Sauce

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

This is an homage to Cantonese and Hong Kong dishes where creamed corn (usually from a can) is draped over meat or fried fish. Here, roasted potatoes are the centerpiece, providing a crispy and satisfying canvas for a velvety, shiny corn sauce laced with aromatic ginger and scallions. The textures and flavors are comforting, especially as a meal eaten with a bowl of rice, quinoa or pearl barley. Small yellow- or red-skinned potatoes make this recipe quick, as they don’t require peeling and can be cooked whole. If you prefer, use larger Yukon Gold or russet potatoes and cut them into 1-inch pieces. A drizzle of chili oil or chili crisp at the end brings a nice hit of heat.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days. Reheat in the microwave or in a skillet.

This recipe is featured in the Plant Powered II newsletter. Sign up here.