Roasted Potatoes With Silky Corn Sauce
This is an homage to Cantonese and Hong Kong dishes where creamed corn (usually from a can) is draped over meat or fried fish. Here, roasted potatoes are the centerpiece, providing a crispy and satisfying canvas for a velvety, shiny corn sauce laced with aromatic ginger and scallions. The textures and flavors are comforting, especially as a meal eaten with a bowl of rice, quinoa or pearl barley. Small yellow- or red-skinned potatoes make this recipe quick, as they don’t require peeling and can be cooked whole. If you prefer, use larger Yukon Gold or russet potatoes and cut them into 1-inch pieces. A drizzle of chili oil or chili crisp at the end brings a nice hit of heat.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days. Reheat in the microwave or in a skillet.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the potatoes
- 2 pounds small yellow or red-skinned potatoes, scrubbed (can also use russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch pieces)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons fine salt, divided, plus more as needed
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Chili crisp, such as Lao Gan Ma or Fly By Jing, or chili oil, for topping
- Cooked white rice, quinoa or barley, for serving (optional)
For the corn sauce
- 2 scallions
- 1 cup no-salt-added vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch or potato starch
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- One (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 cups (10 ounces) corn kernels (fresh or frozen; if frozen, no need to defrost)
- Freshly ground white pepper
- 1 teaspoon untoasted sesame oil
- Fine salt, as needed
Directions
Step 1
Make the potatoes: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.
Step 2
Place the potatoes in a medium pot and cover with water. Season the water with 1 teaspoon of salt. Set over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Decrease the heat so the water is at a lively simmer and cook until the outside of the potatoes are soft enough to pierce with a knife or fork, 5 to 6 minutes. Drain, then transfer the potatoes to a baking sheet. Reserve the pot for the sauce.
Step 3
Drizzle the potatoes with the olive oil and season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Transfer to the oven and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and golden.
Step 4
Make the corn sauce: Cut the white parts of the scallions into 1-inch pieces and thinly slice the green parts. In a small bowl, whisk together the broth with the cornstarch until combined.
Step 5
Return the pot to medium heat and, when hot, add the olive oil, ginger, garlic and scallion whites. Sizzle until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the corn and stir for 30 to 60 seconds. Re-whisk the broth-cornstarch mixture, then pour it into the pot, stirring constantly. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring constantly, until the corn sauce thickens, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and season with white pepper and sesame oil. Taste, and season with salt, if needed.
Step 6
Assemble the dish: Transfer the potatoes to a rimmed serving platter and spoon the corn sauce on top. Garnish with the scallion greens and chili crisp or oil, and serve as is or with rice, quinoa or barley, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/4 cups potatoes and 1/2 sauce)
Calories
358
Carbohydrates
60 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
12 g
Fiber
7 g
Protein
7 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
532 mg
Sugar
7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
