Roasted Beet and Raspberry Salad With Goat Cheese
This stunning salad capitalizes on beets’ colorful juices by making them part of the dressing. When its roasted wedges are tossed with a tangy, shallot-spiked vinaigrette, their juices add an earthy-sweet flavor and royal hue to the mix. Raspberries are tossed in for a measure of color-compatible fresh fruitiness and a sprinkle of tarragon adds a fragrant anise dimension. That mixture is spooned onto large, green lettuce leaves, and then soft goat cheese is crumbled on top. The result is a stunning and unique salad that’s an alluring start to a meal any time of year.
Note: If using fresh beets, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Slice the stems and leaves off the beets, leaving about a half-inch of stem. Scrub the beets well, then wrap them in foil and place on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Roast for about 45 minutes, or until the beets can be easily pierced with a fork or metal skewer. Let cool until cool enough to handle, then using your fingers and a paring knife as needed, peel, trim the stems and discard both.
Make ahead: The beets can be roasted and refrigerated up to 4 days in advance.
Storage: This dish is best served within an hour of making; it does not keep well.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 8 ounces store-bought read-to-eat roasted beets, each cut into 6 wedges (may also use 4 small raw beets, about 5 ounces each, see NOTE)
- 3/4 cup (3 ounces) fresh raspberries
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon, plus additional whole leaves for garnish
- 12 medium-large leaves Boston or bibb lettuce (from 1 large head)
- 1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled soft goat cheese (chevre)
Directions
Step 1
In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, shallot, honey, salt and pepper. Add the beets to the bowl with the dressing. Add the raspberries and toss gently to combine. Let sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes and up to 1 hour.
Step 2
When ready to serve, toss the chopped tarragon into the salad to combine. Arrange 3 lettuce leaves on each serving plate, breaking the spines of the lettuce as needed so they lay nicely. Divide the salad evenly among the lettuce leaves, top each with goat cheese and garnish with the tarragon leaves.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
152
Carbohydrates
13 g
Cholesterol
7 mg
Fat
10 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
5 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
246 mg
Sugar
9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Kara Elder.