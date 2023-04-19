Roasted Beet and Raspberry Salad With Goat Cheese

By Ellie Krieger

This stunning salad capitalizes on beets’ colorful juices by making them part of the dressing. When its roasted wedges are tossed with a tangy, shallot-spiked vinaigrette, their juices add an earthy-sweet flavor and royal hue to the mix. Raspberries are tossed in for a measure of color-compatible fresh fruitiness and a sprinkle of tarragon adds a fragrant anise dimension. That mixture is spooned onto large, green lettuce leaves, and then soft goat cheese is crumbled on top. The result is a stunning and unique salad that’s an alluring start to a meal any time of year.

Note: If using fresh beets, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Slice the stems and leaves off the beets, leaving about a half-inch of stem. Scrub the beets well, then wrap them in foil and place on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Roast for about 45 minutes, or until the beets can be easily pierced with a fork or metal skewer. Let cool until cool enough to handle, then using your fingers and a paring knife as needed, peel, trim the stems and discard both.

Make ahead: The beets can be roasted and refrigerated up to 4 days in advance.

Storage: This dish is best served within an hour of making; it does not keep well.