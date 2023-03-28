Roasted Broccoli Tartine With Spicy Whipped Beans
Some salad sandwiches are designed to be handheld and gloriously messy, but others, like this open-faced broccoli number, are refined enough to require a fork and knife. Smoky, roasted broccoli makes a wonderful sandwich topping, bringing texture and deep, vegetal flavors. The whipped white beans, with a hint of heat from sriracha, serve as a creamy and velvety base for the broccoli. Be sure to keep the bean soaking liquid (aquafaba) from the can of beans, as this is the magic ingredient that helps the beans become voluminous and airy.
Storage: Refrigerate leftover broccoli and whipped beans in separate containers for up to 4 days.
Substitutions: No broccoli? Try cauliflower or Brussels sprouts. Chickpeas could replace the white beans. In place of sunflower seeds, you could use pepitas or pine nuts. If you prefer, replace sriracha with hot sauce or sambal oelek.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the broccoli sandwiches
- 1 pound broccoli (2 small heads), cut into small florets
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Fine salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 8 (3/4-inch-thick) slices sourdough bread
- 1 cup (1 ounce) pea shoots, or alfalfa or other sprouts
- 4 teaspoons toasted sunflower seeds
- 1 small lemon, cut into wedges
For the whipped white beans
- 1 (15-ounce) can white beans, such as cannellini, drained and aquafaba reserved
- 1 clove garlic, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons sriracha
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
Directions
Step 1
Roast the broccoli: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Place the broccoli on a large, rimmed baking sheet, drizzle with 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil, and season generously with salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat, then roast for 15 to 17 minutes, or until the broccoli is turning golden and crispy but still remains green.
Step 3
Make the whipped white beans: Meanwhile, in a food processor or high-speed blender, combine the beans, garlic, sriracha, oil, salt and 1/4 cup of the reserved aquafaba. Blitz until the mixture is very smooth, light and a little airy. If the puree is too thick, add another tablespoon of aquafaba and blitz again. Taste, and season with more salt, if needed.
Step 4
Assemble the sandwiches: When ready to serve, toast the bread slices. Divide the bean mixture among the slices of bread, spread into a thick layer and evenly divide the broccoli, sprouts and sunflower seeds on each. Drizzle with more oil and season each sandwich with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve with lemon wedges on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 slices of bread, each topped with 1/3 cup broccoli, 3 tablespoon beans, 1 1/2 teaspoons seeds and 2 tablespoons sprouts per slice)
Calories
424
Carbohydrates
61 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
13 g
Fiber
10 g
Protein
16 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
816 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Becky Krystal.