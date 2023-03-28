Roasted Broccoli Tartine With Spicy Whipped Beans

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Some salad sandwiches are designed to be handheld and gloriously messy, but others, like this open-faced broccoli number, are refined enough to require a fork and knife. Smoky, roasted broccoli makes a wonderful sandwich topping, bringing texture and deep, vegetal flavors. The whipped white beans, with a hint of heat from sriracha, serve as a creamy and velvety base for the broccoli. Be sure to keep the bean soaking liquid (aquafaba) from the can of beans, as this is the magic ingredient that helps the beans become voluminous and airy.

Storage: Refrigerate leftover broccoli and whipped beans in separate containers for up to 4 days.

Substitutions: No broccoli? Try cauliflower or Brussels sprouts. Chickpeas could replace the white beans. In place of sunflower seeds, you could use pepitas or pine nuts. If you prefer, replace sriracha with hot sauce or sambal oelek.

This recipe is featured in the Plant Powered II newsletter. Sign up here.