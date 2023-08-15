Roasted Cherry Tomato Confit

By Martha Holmberg

This is more of a guide than a precise recipe. Any variety of cherry tomato will work well here except for grape, which tend to be drier than their rounder cousins. Using a mix of colors and sizes produces a confit that's more complex both visually and flavor-wise. You can use more or less olive oil, salt or herbs. The exact quantity of tomatoes is not critical. Rather, you want them in a snug, single layer. Too few, with ample empty space, and you risk the tomato juices burning. Too many piled up on top of each other, and, instead of roasting, the tomatoes will steam.

As the tomatoes roast, they’ll probably produce a lot of juice. If you see that the tomatoes are starting to swim, carefully pour off as much of the juice as you can without all the tomatoes tumbling off the pan. If the juice is tasty, leave it as is, or if you want a more intense sweet-tangy flavor, simmer the juice until concentrated and syrupy. Once the tomatoes have finished roasting, reunite them with the juice. Serve the tomatoes as a topping for bruschetta, a simple pasta sauce, or an accompaniment to grilled fish, chicken or steak.

Storage: Refrigerate up to 5 days.