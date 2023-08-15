Roasted Cherry Tomato Confit
This is more of a guide than a precise recipe. Any variety of cherry tomato will work well here except for grape, which tend to be drier than their rounder cousins. Using a mix of colors and sizes produces a confit that's more complex both visually and flavor-wise. You can use more or less olive oil, salt or herbs. The exact quantity of tomatoes is not critical. Rather, you want them in a snug, single layer. Too few, with ample empty space, and you risk the tomato juices burning. Too many piled up on top of each other, and, instead of roasting, the tomatoes will steam.
As the tomatoes roast, they’ll probably produce a lot of juice. If you see that the tomatoes are starting to swim, carefully pour off as much of the juice as you can without all the tomatoes tumbling off the pan. If the juice is tasty, leave it as is, or if you want a more intense sweet-tangy flavor, simmer the juice until concentrated and syrupy. Once the tomatoes have finished roasting, reunite them with the juice. Serve the tomatoes as a topping for bruschetta, a simple pasta sauce, or an accompaniment to grilled fish, chicken or steak.
Storage: Refrigerate up to 5 days.
From cookbook author Martha Holmberg.
Ingredients
- 4 to 5 pints (about 3 1/2 pounds) cherry tomatoes, stemmed and halved if large (see headnote)
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- A generous sprinkling of fresh thyme and/or rosemary leaves, roughly chopped (optional)
- Water, as needed
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.
Step 2
Arrange the tomatoes in a single layer on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Pour the oil over them, sprinkle with the salt and scatter the herbs over, if using. Toss the tomatoes until coated in oil, then rearrange them in a snug, single layer.
Step 3
Roast the tomatoes for 20 to 30 minutes, or until slightly blistered and browned, with many split to release their juices. Halfway through roasting, check the tomatoes: If a lot of juice accumulates, carefully pour it off and set aside (see headnote). If the tomatoes start to dry out and burn on the pan, add a few tablespoons of water.
Step 4
Transfer the baking sheet to a heatproof surface and let rest until cool to the touch, about 30 minutes. Pour any reserved juices over the tomatoes.
Step 5
Eat right away, or transfer to a clean, lidded jar, along with the juices. Add enough oil to cover the surface of the tomatoes, and refrigerate until needed.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 cup)
Calories
155
Carbohydrates
8 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
14 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
2 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
158 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author Martha Holmberg.
Tested by Ann Maloney.