Roasted Halloumi, Zucchini and Potatoes With Red Pepper Sauce
Squeaky, salty halloumi cheese and vegetables might think they star in this main course, but it’s really all about the sauce. Roasted piquillo peppers, garlic and sherry vinegar go into a blender while the vegetables and cheese roast. If you love the flavor of garlic, use a full two cloves in this sauce; if not, use one or even half of one. Serve larger portions as a main course for two, or divide this onto four plates for a side or tapa. Feel free to serve with bread for wiping up the last bits of sauce on the plate.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
For the vegetables and cheese
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pound small baby potatoes, quartered if bigger than 1-inch in diameter
- 2 medium zucchini (1 pound total), chopped
- 8 ounces halloumi cheese, diced into 1-inch cubes
For the sauce
- One (11-ounce) jar piquillo peppers, drained (may substitute roasted red peppers)
- 1 cup (4 ounces) whole almonds, preferably roasted
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 whole scallions, roughly chopped
- 1 or 2 cloves garlic, smashed (see headnote)
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- Fresh parsley sprig, for serving (optional)
- Freshly cracked black pepper, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Make the vegetables and cheese: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Drizzle the olive oil on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Add the potatoes, zucchini and halloumi and toss to coat. Roast for 20 minutes and then toss everything so it browns evenly. Roast for another 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork-tender and the zucchini and halloumi have browned.
Step 3
Make the sauce: Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the piquillo peppers, almonds, olive oil, scallions, garlic and vinegar. Blend until a smooth sauce forms, about 1 minute. You should get about 2 cups.
Step 4
To serve as a main course, divide the sauce between two large plates, spread it into a thick layer and top each with half of the vegetables and cheese. Garnish with parsley sprigs and/or pepper, if desired, and serve warm or at room temperature.
Step 5
To serve as a tapa or side dish, divide the sauce among 4 salad plates and evenly divide the vegetables and cheese among them. Garnish with parsley sprigs and/or pepper, if desired, and serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/4 cups vegetables/cheese, 1/2 cup sauce), based on 4
Calories
639
Carbohydrates
34 g
Cholesterol
50 mg
Fat
47 g
Fiber
9 g
Protein
23 g
Saturated Fat
15 g
Sodium
910 mg
Sugar
10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Kara Elder.