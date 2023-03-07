Roasted Halloumi, Zucchini and Potatoes With Red Pepper Sauce

By G. Daniela Galarza

Squeaky, salty halloumi cheese and vegetables might think they star in this main course, but it’s really all about the sauce. Roasted piquillo peppers, garlic and sherry vinegar go into a blender while the vegetables and cheese roast. If you love the flavor of garlic, use a full two cloves in this sauce; if not, use one or even half of one. Serve larger portions as a main course for two, or divide this onto four plates for a side or tapa. Feel free to serve with bread for wiping up the last bits of sauce on the plate.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.