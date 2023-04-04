Romanian Griddle Breads With Cheese and Honey

By G. Daniela Galarza

Flatbread pies come in many variations throughout Romania. These hail from Transylvania, or Ardeal, and are sometimes cooked on a baking stone. This version, from Irina Georgescu’s “Tava: Eastern European Baking and Desserts From Romania and Beyond” is filled with soft cheese and cooked in a skillet. Served with runny honey, they make a fine brunch, snack or dessert. You could also serve them with jam, chutney, pickles or eggs.

This recipe is featured in the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here.

Note: If using cottage cheese, place it in a mesh strainer for 1 hour (or overnight) in the refrigerator, to drain away its excess moisture, before using. If using farmers cheese, there’s no need to drain it.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.