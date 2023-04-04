Romanian Griddle Breads With Cheese and Honey
Flatbread pies come in many variations throughout Romania. These hail from Transylvania, or Ardeal, and are sometimes cooked on a baking stone. This version, from Irina Georgescu’s “Tava: Eastern European Baking and Desserts From Romania and Beyond” is filled with soft cheese and cooked in a skillet. Served with runny honey, they make a fine brunch, snack or dessert. You could also serve them with jam, chutney, pickles or eggs.
Note: If using cottage cheese, place it in a mesh strainer for 1 hour (or overnight) in the refrigerator, to drain away its excess moisture, before using. If using farmers cheese, there’s no need to drain it.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Adapted from “Tava: Eastern European Baking and Desserts From Romania and Beyond” by Irina Georgescu (Hardie Grant, 2022).
Ingredients
- Scant 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) lukewarm water (about 100 degrees), plus more, as needed
- 2 1/4 teaspoons (7 grams) quick-acting or instant dry yeast
- 2 1/2 cups (313 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more as needed
- 1 pinch fine salt
- 6 tablespoons sunflower oil or other neutral oil, divided
- Scant 1/3 cup (80 milliliters) milk
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 6 ounces farmers cheese or cottage cheese (see NOTE)
- Honey, for drizzling
- Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a large bowl, stir together the water and yeast. After 10 minutes, the mixture should look foamy. (If it doesn't, the yeast is dead and you should start over with fresh yeast.) Stir in the flour, salt, 2 tablespoons of the oil, the milk and sugar and, using your hands, mix until a shaggy dough forms. If the mixture seems dry, add cool water, 1 teaspoon at a time; if it seems tacky, add a little more flour. Knead the dough until soft and smooth, about 5 minutes. (You can also use a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook; knead on medium speed until a smooth dough forms.) Cover the bowl with a clean, damp cloth and let the dough rise at room temperature for 1 hour, or until almost doubled in size. (Alternatively, cover and refrigerate the dough overnight.)
Step 2
Lightly flour your work surface and turn the dough out onto it. Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces. Working with one piece at a time, roll the dough into a 10- to 12-inch-wide circle. Crumble or spread a sixth of the cheese, about 1 ounce (28 grams), in the center, leaving a 5-inch border around the cheese. Fold the sides of the round into the center in 7 to 8 folds, overlapping them slightly. The dough should cover the cheese. Then press the filled circle of dough with your hands or use a rolling pin to gently press the bread closed. Repeat with the remaining dough and cheese.
Step 3
In a large, cast-iron skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until it shimmers. Swirl the pan so the oil coats the bottom and place one of the dough rounds in the pan. Fry until golden brown on the bottom, 2 to 4 minutes, then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, another 2 to 4 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed. Transfer to a plate and cook the remaining dough rounds, adding more oil as needed.
Step 4
Serve warm with honey and flaky salt, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per piece
Calories
327
Carbohydrates
50 g
Cholesterol
1 mg
Fat
9 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
11 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
57 mg
Sugar
11 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by G. Daniela Galarza