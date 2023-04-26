Royal Wedding Cake

This recipe is a rich-tasting and lovely interpretation of the lemon elderflower cake that will be made by Claire Ptak and served at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Feel free to adapt this recipe to suit your time and skill level. You can omit the filling and use frosting in between the cake layers, or just plain lemon curd.

You can decorate the cake with fresh, edible flowers (be sure they have been grown for culinary use). If you want to try your hand at crystallizing flowers, see the related recipe. Candied lemon slices or peel are an option for a non-DIY garnish.

If you abstain from alcohol or don't want to buy the St-Germain called for here, you can leave it out or use more of the elderflower cordial in its place.

Belvoir Fruit Farms elderflower cordial (nonalcoholic) is available at World Market. It can also be ordered from various sites online. Ikea sells an elderflower syrup as well.

The baked, cooled cakes that have been brushed with cordial can be wrapped well and refrigerated for several days or frozen for up to several weeks. The buttercream frosting can be refrigerated for several days; return it to a smooth consistency by stirring or using a mixer. The frosted and decorated cake can be stored overnight in the refrigerator in a cake caddy, under a cake dome or loosely tented with plastic wrap.