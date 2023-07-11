Salad Olivieh (Persian-Style Chicken and Potato Salad)

By G. Daniela Galarza

This salad, with its creamy mayonnaise base, potatoes and tangy pickles, may have been invented in Russia, but today it's popular throughout the world. In Iran, salad Olivieh commonly includes chicken, lightly caramelized onions and a touch of turmeric. In this version, yogurt fills in for some of the mayonnaise, and lots of lemon juice and chopped parsley add brightness. Many recipes for this salad include chopped hard-boiled eggs, but we skipped them. Feel free to add them if you’d like. For instructions on how to make this vegetarian, see the Notes, below.

Notes: You can also use boneless, skinless chicken breasts, but either pound them into an even thickness or butterfly them into cutlets of roughly even thickness so the chicken cooks quickly and evenly. Or use rotisserie chicken or other cooked chicken.

To make this vegetarian, substitute 1 1/2 to 2 cups cooked chickpeas, drained — or one 15-ounce can, drained and rinsed — for the chicken. Place the chickpeas in a bowl and, using a fork, mash about half of them before mixing them with the rest of the ingredients in Step 6.

Make ahead: The salad needs to chill for at least 30 minutes and up to 12 hours before serving.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.