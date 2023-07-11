Salad Olivieh (Persian-Style Chicken and Potato Salad)
This salad, with its creamy mayonnaise base, potatoes and tangy pickles, may have been invented in Russia, but today it's popular throughout the world. In Iran, salad Olivieh commonly includes chicken, lightly caramelized onions and a touch of turmeric. In this version, yogurt fills in for some of the mayonnaise, and lots of lemon juice and chopped parsley add brightness. Many recipes for this salad include chopped hard-boiled eggs, but we skipped them. Feel free to add them if you’d like. For instructions on how to make this vegetarian, see the Notes, below.
Notes: You can also use boneless, skinless chicken breasts, but either pound them into an even thickness or butterfly them into cutlets of roughly even thickness so the chicken cooks quickly and evenly. Or use rotisserie chicken or other cooked chicken.
To make this vegetarian, substitute 1 1/2 to 2 cups cooked chickpeas, drained — or one 15-ounce can, drained and rinsed — for the chicken. Place the chickpeas in a bowl and, using a fork, mash about half of them before mixing them with the rest of the ingredients in Step 6.
Make ahead: The salad needs to chill for at least 30 minutes and up to 12 hours before serving.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
Ingredients
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (1 pound total; see Notes)
- 3/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- 3 medium yellow potatoes (12 ounces total), peeled, if desired, and chopped into big bite-size pieces
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth or water
- 1 cup frozen green peas (no need to defrost)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion (6 ounces), finely diced
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/3 cup diced dill pickles, drained
- 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh parsley leaves and tender stems
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup plain regular or low-fat Greek-style yogurt
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, plus more as needed
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- Flatbreads, for serving (optional)
- Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)
- Sliced crunchy vegetables for serving, such as radishes and cucumbers (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Season the chicken on both sides with the salt. Set aside.
Step 2
In a small pot over high heat, combine the potatoes with the chicken broth or water. Bring to a boil, and cook until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Add the peas to the pot with the hot liquid and remove from the heat.
Step 3
Using a fork, mash the potatoes slightly, until the pieces are roughly half their original size. After 1 to 2 minutes, use the slotted spoon to transfer the peas to the bowl with the potatoes. (If using broth, reserve it for another use.)
Step 4
Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil until it shimmers. Add the onions and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions just begin to caramelize, about 8 minutes. Stir in the turmeric to incorporate, then transfer the onions to the bowl with the potatoes.
Step 5
Working in batches, if necessary, add the chicken to the same skillet and cook until browned on one side, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and cook the other side until browned, cooked through and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken reads 165 degrees, another 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer the chicken to a plate to cool.
Step 6
Stir the pickles, parsley, mayonnaise, yogurt and lemon juice into the potatoes and peas. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, use your hands to tear the chicken into bite-size pieces and add them to the potato mixture. Add a few turns of the pepper mill and stir well to combine. Taste, and add more salt, pepper and/or lemon juice, as desired.
Step 7
Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving with flatbreads, lemon wedges and crunchy vegetables on the side, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cup)
Calories
397
Carbohydrates
25 g
Cholesterol
70 mg
Fat
21 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
27 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
974 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Kara Elder.