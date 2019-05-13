Salmon BLTs

These are luxe sandwiches for the everyday world – rich-tasting fish, meaty bacon and doctored mayo.

Because you are likely to buy salmon fillets with the skin on (especially if they are frozen), see the NOTES below for an easy way to remove the skin. Bonus: It can make a great snack, or crunchy addition to the sandwiches.

Serve with potato chips or roasted sweet potato wedges.

NOTES: The frozen, wild-caught salmon fillets used in testing for this recipe came with the skins on. The skin is easy to remove while the fillets are well chilled or semi-frozen: Turn them skin sides up. Starting at one of the shorter cut sides, run the sharp edge of a chef's knife just under the skin until the flap of skin is at least halfway detached. Keep cutting, sliding the knife along, and cut the edge of it so it's detached. To turn the skins into a snack or a topping, cut them into bite-size pieces. After your salmon fillets are cooked, toss in the salmon skin pieces into the skillet, skinned sides down. Cook over medium heat for about 4 minutes; flip them over and they should look slightly browned on the edges and crisped. Drain on a rack set over paper towels. Season with flaky salt.