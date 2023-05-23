Scorched Sugar Snap Pea and Burrata Salad on a table in a Studio
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
Scorched Sugar Snap Pea and Burrata Salad

By Joe Yonan

This is a showstopper of a salad, featuring juicy, crunchy, sweet sugar snap peas in a lemony vinaigrette and paired with creamy, dreamy, indulgent burrata. Serve as a light main course or starter, with or without bread.

Substitutions:

No sugar snaps? Use snow peas, green beans or asparagus.

Burrata >> fresh mozzarella, vegan mozzarella or silken tofu.

Mint >> parsley or cilantro.

Lemon >> lime or apple cider vinegar.

Sumac >> za’atar or lemon zest.

Adapted from “Salad Seasons” by Sheela Prakash (Rizzoli, 2023).

Ingredients

Servings: 4 per serving (1 cup snap peas and 2 ounces burrata)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for serving
  • 1/2 medium red onion (5 ounces total), thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided, plus more to taste
  • 1 pound sugar snap peas, tough strings removed
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves
  • 1 teaspoon ground sumac, plus more for serving
  • 1 (8-ounce) ball or 2 (4-ounce) balls burrata cheese
  • Flaky sea salt, for serving

Directions

Time Icon Total: 25 mins

  1. Step 1

    In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion, season with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned in spots, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

  2. Step 2

    Working in batches if needed to avoid overcrowding, add the peas to the skillet in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until charred in spots on the bottom, 2 to 4 minutes. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of pepper. Keep cooking, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender and lightly browned in spots all over, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the onion.

  3. Step 3

    Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the lemon juice, mint and sumac to the bowl and toss to combine. Taste, and season with more salt and pepper as needed.

  4. Step 4

    Place the burrata in the center of a serving platter and spoon the snap pea mixture around. Drizzle with a little more olive oil, and sprinkle with a little more sumac and a few pinches of flaky sea salt. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1 cup snap peas and 2 ounces burrata)

  • Calories

    296

  • Carbohydrates

    13 g

  • Cholesterol

    40 mg

  • Fat

    24 g

  • Fiber

    4 g

  • Protein

    13 g

  • Saturated Fat

    9 g

  • Sodium

    469 mg

  • Sugar

    6 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Salad Seasons” by Sheela Prakash (Rizzoli, 2023).

Tested by Joe Yonan

