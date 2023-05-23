Scorched Sugar Snap Pea and Burrata Salad

By Joe Yonan

This is a showstopper of a salad, featuring juicy, crunchy, sweet sugar snap peas in a lemony vinaigrette and paired with creamy, dreamy, indulgent burrata. Serve as a light main course or starter, with or without bread.

Substitutions:

No sugar snaps? Use snow peas, green beans or asparagus.

Burrata >> fresh mozzarella, vegan mozzarella or silken tofu.

Mint >> parsley or cilantro.

Lemon >> lime or apple cider vinegar.

Sumac >> za’atar or lemon zest.