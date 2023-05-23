Scorched Sugar Snap Pea and Burrata Salad
This is a showstopper of a salad, featuring juicy, crunchy, sweet sugar snap peas in a lemony vinaigrette and paired with creamy, dreamy, indulgent burrata. Serve as a light main course or starter, with or without bread.
Substitutions:
No sugar snaps? Use snow peas, green beans or asparagus.
Burrata >> fresh mozzarella, vegan mozzarella or silken tofu.
Mint >> parsley or cilantro.
Lemon >> lime or apple cider vinegar.
Sumac >> za’atar or lemon zest.
Adapted from “Salad Seasons” by Sheela Prakash (Rizzoli, 2023).
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for serving
- 1/2 medium red onion (5 ounces total), thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided, plus more to taste
- 1 pound sugar snap peas, tough strings removed
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon ground sumac, plus more for serving
- 1 (8-ounce) ball or 2 (4-ounce) balls burrata cheese
- Flaky sea salt, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion, season with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned in spots, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.
Step 2
Working in batches if needed to avoid overcrowding, add the peas to the skillet in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until charred in spots on the bottom, 2 to 4 minutes. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of pepper. Keep cooking, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender and lightly browned in spots all over, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the onion.
Step 3
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the lemon juice, mint and sumac to the bowl and toss to combine. Taste, and season with more salt and pepper as needed.
Step 4
Place the burrata in the center of a serving platter and spoon the snap pea mixture around. Drizzle with a little more olive oil, and sprinkle with a little more sumac and a few pinches of flaky sea salt. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cup snap peas and 2 ounces burrata)
Calories
296
Carbohydrates
13 g
Cholesterol
40 mg
Fat
24 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
13 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
469 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Joe Yonan