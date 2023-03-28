Sheet Pan Kimchi Noodles

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Kimchi and instant ramen noodles are two comfort foods that, especially when combined, can become your midweek dinner saviors – a near-effortless answer to the dreaded question “What’s for dinner?” Tossed together and roasted at high heat, the noodles become crispy in parts, while the kimchi turns sticky and caramelized, imparting sweetness and even more intense flavors. Instant ramen noodles make this recipe easy, but for a gluten-free alternative, rice vermicelli would also work. The sugar snap peas are barely blushed with heat, ensuring they remain crisp and sweet, adding a pleasing crunch to the dish. White pepper has a pronounced and distinct flavor profile from black, and is recommended for this recipe.

Some kimchi contains shrimp paste or beef broth, so check labels if you are vegan or vegetarian.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; reheat in a skillet over medium heat.

Substitutions: In place of instant noodles, you can use rice vermicelli.

Out of scallions? Try leeks. Not a fan of peas? Make this with asparagus, woody ends trimmed and snapped into 2-inch pieces.