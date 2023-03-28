Sheet Pan Kimchi Noodles
Kimchi and instant ramen noodles are two comfort foods that, especially when combined, can become your midweek dinner saviors – a near-effortless answer to the dreaded question “What’s for dinner?” Tossed together and roasted at high heat, the noodles become crispy in parts, while the kimchi turns sticky and caramelized, imparting sweetness and even more intense flavors. Instant ramen noodles make this recipe easy, but for a gluten-free alternative, rice vermicelli would also work. The sugar snap peas are barely blushed with heat, ensuring they remain crisp and sweet, adding a pleasing crunch to the dish. White pepper has a pronounced and distinct flavor profile from black, and is recommended for this recipe.
Some kimchi contains shrimp paste or beef broth, so check labels if you are vegan or vegetarian.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days; reheat in a skillet over medium heat.
Substitutions: In place of instant noodles, you can use rice vermicelli.
Out of scallions? Try leeks. Not a fan of peas? Make this with asparagus, woody ends trimmed and snapped into 2-inch pieces.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
- 4 (3-ounce) packages instant ramen noodles, seasoning packets discarded (see Substitutions)
- Boiling water
- 2 1/3 cups (1 pound) undrained vegan napa cabbage kimchi, such as Mother in Law's brand, roughly chopped and divided
- 1 bunch scallions (6 to 8), trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces (see Substitutions)
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or neutral oil, such as canola, plus more as needed
- 6 ounces sugar snap peas or snow peas (see Substitions)
- Fine salt
- 1 tablespoon untoasted sesame oil
- Freshly ground white pepper (see headnote; may substitute black pepper)
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.
Step 2
Place the noodle bundles in a large bowl and pour enough boiling water to cover them. Soak just until the bundles loosen, 5 to 6 minutes. Drain well and pat dry to remove excess water.
Step 3
Transfer the noodles to a large, rimmed baking sheet, add 2 cups (14 ounces) of kimchi, the scallions, soy sauce and olive oil, and toss until the noodles are coated in the kimchi and its juices. Spread the noodles out evenly to cover the entire baking sheet and roast for about 15 minutes, or until the top of the noodles looks crispy.
Step 4
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the sugar snap peas or snow peas with a little olive oil and season lightly with salt, tossing again to coat.
Step 5
Spread the peas over the noodles and return the baking sheet to the oven for about 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are still bright green and crisp-tender.
Step 6
Drizzle with the sesame oil and top with the remaining 1/3 cup (2 ounces) of kimchi. Toss gently, taste, and season with additional salt, if desired, and white pepper, to taste.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cups)
Calories
589
Carbohydrates
74 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
24 g
Fiber
9 g
Protein
17 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
969 mg
Sugar
9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Tested by Ann Maloney.