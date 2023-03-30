Sheet Pan Nasi Goreng

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Nasi goreng, Indonesia’s take on fried rice, is reinvented here with a sheet pan preparation. The dish has a sweet-savory profile thanks to the base of shallots and signature ingredient, kecap manis, a thick sweet-and-salty soy sauce that gives many Indonesian dishes its trademark deep color and molasses-like flavor. It is cooked in a hot oven, effortlessly delivering the desired contrast of crispy rice and softer textures. In many Western countries, kecap manis is often sold as “sweet soy sauce.” If you can’t find it, you can make your own (see below). The toppings provide a fresh crunch that’s essential to the dish. Nasi goreng is traditionally served with a runny fried egg on top, and you can do that, if you wish. This dish should be made with cold leftover rice, but if you don’t have it, you can still make this recipe (see below).

To make kecap manis, in a saucepan, stir together equal parts of soy sauce and palm sugar (or brown sugar) and boil until syrupy, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool completely, as it will thicken further. Use right away or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 4 weeks.

No cold leftover rice in the fridge? Cook 2 cups of rice and allow it to cool in the pot for 10 to 15 minutes, then spread it out onto a sheet pan and place in the fridge, uncovered, for 1 to 2 hours to allow it to “dry out” and cool completely.

Substitutions: Vary the toppings: No cucumbers or bean sprouts? Top with tomatoes, or thinly sliced zucchini. Don’t eat peanuts? Try cashews.

Storage: Refrigerate leftover rice mixture for up to 4 days.

Make ahead: Prepare and refrigerate the spice paste in an airtight container for up to 24 hours in advance.

Where to buy: Kecap manis (sometimes labeled as “sweet soy sauce”) and fried shallots can be found at Asian markets or online.

