Sheet Pan Nasi Goreng
Nasi goreng, Indonesia’s take on fried rice, is reinvented here with a sheet pan preparation. The dish has a sweet-savory profile thanks to the base of shallots and signature ingredient, kecap manis, a thick sweet-and-salty soy sauce that gives many Indonesian dishes its trademark deep color and molasses-like flavor. It is cooked in a hot oven, effortlessly delivering the desired contrast of crispy rice and softer textures. In many Western countries, kecap manis is often sold as “sweet soy sauce.” If you can’t find it, you can make your own (see below). The toppings provide a fresh crunch that’s essential to the dish. Nasi goreng is traditionally served with a runny fried egg on top, and you can do that, if you wish. This dish should be made with cold leftover rice, but if you don’t have it, you can still make this recipe (see below).
To make kecap manis, in a saucepan, stir together equal parts of soy sauce and palm sugar (or brown sugar) and boil until syrupy, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool completely, as it will thicken further. Use right away or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 4 weeks.
No cold leftover rice in the fridge? Cook 2 cups of rice and allow it to cool in the pot for 10 to 15 minutes, then spread it out onto a sheet pan and place in the fridge, uncovered, for 1 to 2 hours to allow it to “dry out” and cool completely.
Substitutions: Vary the toppings: No cucumbers or bean sprouts? Top with tomatoes, or thinly sliced zucchini. Don’t eat peanuts? Try cashews.
Storage: Refrigerate leftover rice mixture for up to 4 days.
Make ahead: Prepare and refrigerate the spice paste in an airtight container for up to 24 hours in advance.
Where to buy: Kecap manis (sometimes labeled as “sweet soy sauce”) and fried shallots can be found at Asian markets or online.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the spice paste
- 3 shallots (5 1/2 ounces total), roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
For the rice
- 6 tightly packed cups (scant 2 pounds) leftover cold white jasmine or short grain rice (leftover rice from the fridge is great)
- 2 tablespoons kecap manis (sweet soy sauce)
- 2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground white or black pepper
- 2 Persian cucumbers (5 to 6 ounces total), peeled and thinly sliced diagonally
- Heaping 2 cups (6 ounces) bean sprouts
- 1/2 cup (2 1/2 ounces) roasted peanuts, roughly chopped
- 1/2 cup (1 ounce store-bought fried shallots or onions
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.
Step 2
Make the spice paste: In a small food processor or blender, combine the shallots, garlic, oil, crushed red pepper flakes and salt and process until you have a mostly smooth but textured paste.
Step 3
Make the rice: On a large, rimmed baking sheet, combine the rice, the spice paste, kecap manis, the tamari or soy sauce, the salt and pepper and toss to coat the rice evenly. Spread the rice in a flat layer, pushing it into the sides and corners of the baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the rice is crisp around the edges.
Step 4
Remove from the oven, lightly season with more salt and let cool for 5 minutes.
Step 5
Just before serving, top the rice with the cucumbers, bean sprouts, peanuts, fried shallots and scallions.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/2 cups rice and 1 cup vegetables)
Calories
652
Carbohydrates
86 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
29 g
Fiber
7 g
Protein
13 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
1248 mg
Sugar
11 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Anna Rodriguez.