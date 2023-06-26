By Aaron Hutcherson

Shrimp scampi is an Italian-American classic that features large shrimp in a garlicky sauce with white wine, butter and lemon. The sauce is really the star of the dish, which is why the dish is served with crusty bread, pasta or rice to sop it up.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Substitutions: To make this without alcohol, replace the white wine with seafood, chicken or vegetable stock along with a splash of extra lemon juice and a pinch of sugar.