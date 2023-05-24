Shrimp Spring Roll Bowls
This recipe turns the savory filling and crispy crunch of a spring roll into a bountiful meal in a bowl. The warm, slaw-like saute of shredded napa cabbage and carrot, cooked until just tender, with plump shrimp and bits of Canadian bacon, is fragrant with sesame and ginger. There's plenty of room to make it your own: You could skip the bacon or use turkey bacon; sub in marinated tofu for the shrimp; and swap in regular green cabbage and thinly sliced bell pepper for the vegetables, for example. Topped with crushed crispy, baked wonton wrappers, it’s a vegetable-forward, protein-rich meal with enticing spring roll vibes.
Note: To expedite the recipe, prep some of your ingredients below while the wonton wrappers are toasting.
Make ahead: The wonton chips can be baked and stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.
Where to buy: Wonton wrappers can be found at well-stocked supermarkets or Asian markets.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 8 squares wonton wrappers (1 1/2 ounces total)
- 3 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado or canola, divided
- 1 pinch of fine salt
- 2 slices (2 1/2 ounces) Canadian bacon, diced (optional)
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced (1/2 cup)
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 pound medium shrimp, cleaned, deveined and tails removed (26 to 30 count)
- 6 cups (1 pound) sliced napa cabbage
- 1 medium carrot, coarsely grated (1/3 cup)
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or more as needed
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees.
Step 2
Place the wonton wrappers on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Brush both sides of each wrapper with oil, using 1 tablespoon of the neutral oil, then season with the salt. Toast for about 8 minutes, or until crisp and golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely in the baking sheet, then crush into large pieces with your hands.
Step 3
In a very large nonstick skillet (14 inches or wider) over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of the neutral oil until shimmering. Add the Canadian bacon, if using, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the scallions, ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Step 4
Add the shrimp and cook, stirring frequently, until they turn pink and are just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add the cabbage and carrot and cook until the cabbage is slightly wilted but remains crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar and crushed red pepper flakes. Remove from the heat and toss in the cilantro.
Step 5
Divide among four bowls, top with the crispy wonton pieces and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving: (about 1 1/2 cups)
Calories
277
Carbohydrates
17 g
Cholesterol
183 mg
Fat
13 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
26 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
456 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov.