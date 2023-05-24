Shrimp Spring Roll Bowls

By Ellie Krieger

This recipe turns the savory filling and crispy crunch of a spring roll into a bountiful meal in a bowl. The warm, slaw-like saute of shredded napa cabbage and carrot, cooked until just tender, with plump shrimp and bits of Canadian bacon, is fragrant with sesame and ginger. There's plenty of room to make it your own: You could skip the bacon or use turkey bacon; sub in marinated tofu for the shrimp; and swap in regular green cabbage and thinly sliced bell pepper for the vegetables, for example. Topped with crushed crispy, baked wonton wrappers, it’s a vegetable-forward, protein-rich meal with enticing spring roll vibes.

Note: To expedite the recipe, prep some of your ingredients below while the wonton wrappers are toasting.

Make ahead: The wonton chips can be baked and stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Where to buy: Wonton wrappers can be found at well-stocked supermarkets or Asian markets.