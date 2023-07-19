Shrimp Tostadas with Avocado and Lime Crema
Seafood tostadas are a specialty in coastal Mexico, particularly in Ensenada, Danny Trejo writes in his cookbook, “Trejo’s Cantina.” Crunchy tostada shells are spread with smashed avocado and topped with lightly cooked, chopped shrimp and then drizzled with lime crema. The crema is similar to a popular one on Trejo’s Tacos menu, but it features a bit of chipotle for a kick. Try the crema on sandwiches and tacos, too.
Make ahead: The crema can be made up to 1 week in advance; the shrimp 1 day ahead.
Storage: Refrigerate the shrimp for up to 2 days; the crema for up to 1 week.
Substitutions: Don’t have cilantro? Top with parsley.
Adapted from “Trejo’s Cantina” by Danny Trejo (Clarkson Potter, 2023).
Ingredients
For the crema
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons adobo sauce from canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, sriracha or your favorite chili-garlic sauce, such as sambal oelek
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus more if needed
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
For the avocado mash
- 2 avocados, halved and pitted
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
For the shrimp
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 pound jumbo shrimp (16-20 per pound), peeled and deveined
For the tostadas
- Eight (6-inch) tostada shells
- Quick pickled red onions (optional; see related recipe)
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaf
- Lime wedges, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Make the crema: In a medium bowl, combine sour cream, adobo sauce, lime juice and salt. Stir until thoroughly combined.
Step 2
Make the avocado mash: Scoop the avocado flesh into a medium bowl. Add the lime juice and salt, and mash with a fork until smooth enough to spread it on a tostada.
Step 3
Make the shrimp: In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the shrimp in a single layer and cook until pink and opaque on one side, about 3 minutes. Turn the shrimp over and cook the other side until pink and opaque throughout, about 4 minutes more. (If you buy smaller shrimp, reduce the cooking time.)
Step 4
Transfer the shrimp to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, cut into 1/2-inch pieces.
Step 5
Assemble the tostadas: Spread about 2 tablespoons avocado mash on each tostada all the way to the edge. Top with about 1/4 cup chopped shrimp. Drizzle a scant 2 tablespoons of the chipotle crema over the shrimp, top with pickled onions, if using. Sprinkle with cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 tostadas)
Calories
504
Carbohydrates
27 g
Cholesterol
220 mg
Fat
34 g
Fiber
7 g
Protein
28 g
Saturated Fat
12 g
Sodium
728 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.