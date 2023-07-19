Shrimp Tostadas with Avocado and Lime Crema

By Ann Maloney

Seafood tostadas are a specialty in coastal Mexico, particularly in Ensenada, Danny Trejo writes in his cookbook, “Trejo’s Cantina.” Crunchy tostada shells are spread with smashed avocado and topped with lightly cooked, chopped shrimp and then drizzled with lime crema. The crema is similar to a popular one on Trejo’s Tacos menu, but it features a bit of chipotle for a kick. Try the crema on sandwiches and tacos, too.

Make ahead: The crema can be made up to 1 week in advance; the shrimp 1 day ahead.

Storage: Refrigerate the shrimp for up to 2 days; the crema for up to 1 week.

Substitutions: Don’t have cilantro? Top with parsley.