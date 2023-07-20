Shrimp and White Bean Salad With Pesto

By Ellie Krieger

This luscious, protein-rich salad offers so much goodness for so little effort, and it can be made in a pinch with items easily kept on hand — shrimp and pesto in the freezer, a can of beans on the shelf and a few produce staples. Just toss the shrimp (which you can boil ahead or buy already cooked) with the tender white beans, a crunch of finely diced celery and onion, and the herbaceous, citrusy pesto and lemon dressing, then serve the salad nestled onto lettuce leaves topped with fresh basil for an elegant and irresistible dish.

Note: You can buy cooked shrimp, or cook them yourself. To boil shrimp, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the shrimp, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until the shrimp turn pink and curled, 2 to 3 minutes. Slice one shrimp open to ensure it is opaque throughout, then drain, spread out and let cool. (The cooking time will vary with the size of the shrimp.)

Storage: The shrimp salad can be prepared and refrigerated for up to 2 days.