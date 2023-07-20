Shrimp and White Bean Salad With Pesto
This luscious, protein-rich salad offers so much goodness for so little effort, and it can be made in a pinch with items easily kept on hand — shrimp and pesto in the freezer, a can of beans on the shelf and a few produce staples. Just toss the shrimp (which you can boil ahead or buy already cooked) with the tender white beans, a crunch of finely diced celery and onion, and the herbaceous, citrusy pesto and lemon dressing, then serve the salad nestled onto lettuce leaves topped with fresh basil for an elegant and irresistible dish.
Note: You can buy cooked shrimp, or cook them yourself. To boil shrimp, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the shrimp, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until the shrimp turn pink and curled, 2 to 3 minutes. Slice one shrimp open to ensure it is opaque throughout, then drain, spread out and let cool. (The cooking time will vary with the size of the shrimp.)
Storage: The shrimp salad can be prepared and refrigerated for up to 2 days.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 1 lemon
- 1 pound cooked medium shrimp (31-40 per pound), tails removed (see Note)
- One (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 large stalk celery, finely diced
- 1/4 cup finely diced red onion
- 3 tablespoons prepared basil pesto, homemade or store-bought
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 8 to 12 large Bibb or Boston lettuce leaves
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaf, cut into chiffonade
Directions
Step 1
Finely grate 1 teaspoon of zest from the lemon, then cut the lemon in half. Juice one half of the lemon to get 2 tablespoons of juice. Cut the remaining lemon into wedges.
Step 2
In a large bowl, toss together the shrimp, beans, celery, onion, pesto, lemon zest and juice, and salt and toss to combine. Taste, and season with additional salt, if desired, and black pepper to taste.
Step 3
To serve, arrange 2 lettuce leaves on each plate. Top each with about 1 cup of the shrimp salad, then garnish with the basil leaves and lemon wedges for squeezing over.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (about 1 cup salad), based on 6
Calories
136
Carbohydrates
8 g
Cholesterol
122 mg
Fat
4 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
18 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
283 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.