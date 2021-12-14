Skillet Pork Chops With Horseradish Green Beans

This skillet supper gets a flavor boost from a chive-lemon butter and a dollop of horseradish. Make your favorite compound butter to vary this recipe and, if you want to, make extra to serve at the table. Keep in mind that if your pork chops are thinner or thicker than described in this recipe, the cooking time will vary.

NOTE: If you don't plan to eat all of the green beans right away, transfer leftover beans to a storage container to stop them from cooking.

Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days. Compound butter can be refrigerated for up 1 month or frozen for up to 3 months.