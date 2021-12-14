Skillet Pork Chops With Horseradish Green Beans
This skillet supper gets a flavor boost from a chive-lemon butter and a dollop of horseradish. Make your favorite compound butter to vary this recipe and, if you want to, make extra to serve at the table. Keep in mind that if your pork chops are thinner or thicker than described in this recipe, the cooking time will vary.
NOTE: If you don't plan to eat all of the green beans right away, transfer leftover beans to a storage container to stop them from cooking.
Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days. Compound butter can be refrigerated for up 1 month or frozen for up to 3 months.
Adapted from “Five Ingredient Dinners” from America’s Test Kitchen (2021).
Ingredients
For the butter
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened but still cool to the touch
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
- 1 lemon, finely zested (about 1 teaspoon zest) and cut into wedges
For the chops
- 4 (6 -ounce) boneless pork chops, about 3/4-inch thick
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil or another neutral oil, plus more as needed
For the beans
- 1 pound fresh or frozen green beans, trimmed and halved crosswise if fresh
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, drained, plus more to taste
Directions
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir together the butter, chives and lemon zest until combined.
Step 2
Pat the chops dry and cut two slits, about 2 inches apart, through the fat on the edges of each chop, then lightly sprinkle them with the salt and pepper.
Step 3
In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the chops and cook until well-browned on both sides and the meat has an internal temperature of 140 to 145 degrees, about 8 to 10 minutes. (Thicker chops will need to cook longer.) Using tongs, stand the chops on their side in the pan, fat side down, to render some of the fat, about 1 minute. Transfer the chops to a platter and, using half of the butter, add a dollop to each chop. Cover the chops to keep them warm.
Step 4
In the same skillet over medium heat, add an additional 1 tablespoon of oil if the chops were lean and there’s not enough rendered fat from the chops. Add the green beans and lightly season with the pepper, if desired. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans begin to brown in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the water, cover and cook until the beans are bright green, but still crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking until the water evaporates, about 1 minute.
Step 5
Stir in the horseradish and the remaining chive butter and cook for 1 more minute or until the beans have reached the desired tenderness. Taste, and season with more salt, pepper and/or horseradish, as needed. Remove from the heat.
Step 6
Divide the pork and green beans among plates and serve hot, with a lemon wedge on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 chop and 3/4 cup beans)
Calories
386
Carbohydrates
9 g
Cholesterol
142 mg
Fat
21 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
40 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
250 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney