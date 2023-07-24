Smash Burger Tacos on a table in a Studio
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)
Smash Burger Tacos

By Aaron Hutcherson

These smash burger tacos that went viral on TikTok are the fun food mash-up you didn’t know you were missing. The mark of a great smash burger is a thin patty with a beautiful brown crust. An easy way to achieve this here is to spread the ground beef on one side of each tortilla and press it with a spatula to ensure good contact while cooking on a hot griddle or skillet. Inspired by the Big Mac, each taco gets topped with a homemade “special sauce,” lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and sesame seeds.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

Substitutions: To make this vegetarian, use a ground plant-based meat, such as Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods, instead of beef.

Adapted from Brad Prose of the blog Chiles and Smoke.

Ingredients

Servings: 3-6 (makes 6 tacos)

For the special sauce

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 1 teaspoon Cajun pepper hot sauce, such as Frank's RedHot
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Fine salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

For the tacos

  • 1 pound ground beef, preferably 80 percent lean
  • Six (6-inch) flour tortillas
  • Fine salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 slices American or cheddar cheese
  • Sliced dill pickles, shredded lettuce, diced onions and sesame seeds, for serving

Directions

Time Icon Total: 25 mins

  1. Step 1

    Make the special sauce: In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, relish, ketchup, hot sauce and garlic powder until combined. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as desired.

  2. Step 2

    Make the tacos: Heat a griddle or large cast-iron, carbon-steel or stainless-steel skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Meanwhile, divide the meat into six equal portions, about 2 1/2 ounces each, and press each portion onto one side of a tortilla to cover the entire surface. (The patty will shrink away from the edge of the tortilla as it cooks.) Lightly season each patty with salt and pepper.

  3. Step 3

    In batches, depending on the size of your griddle or skillet, add the tortillas to the hot skillet meat side down and cook, pressing each regularly with a spatula, until a nice brown crust forms, about 3 minutes. Flip the tortillas over, top with a slice of cheese and cook until the tortillas are crisp on the bottom and the cheese has melted, about 1 minute more. Transfer the tortillas to a platter or individual plates and repeat with the remaining tortillas. Top each with pickles, lettuce, onions, the sauce and sesame seeds; serve hot.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1 taco and 2 heaping tablespoons sauce), based on 6

  • Calories

    489

  • Carbohydrates

    20 g

  • Cholesterol

    70 mg

  • Fat

    36 g

  • Fiber

    1 g

  • Protein

    19 g

  • Saturated Fat

    11 g

  • Sodium

    814 mg

  • Sugar

    4 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson.

