By Aaron Hutcherson

These smash burger tacos that went viral on TikTok are the fun food mash-up you didn’t know you were missing. The mark of a great smash burger is a thin patty with a beautiful brown crust. An easy way to achieve this here is to spread the ground beef on one side of each tortilla and press it with a spatula to ensure good contact while cooking on a hot griddle or skillet. Inspired by the Big Mac, each taco gets topped with a homemade “special sauce,” lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and sesame seeds.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

Substitutions: To make this vegetarian, use a ground plant-based meat, such as Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods, instead of beef.