Sorta Fussy Pimm's Cup on a table in a Studio
Scott Suchman for The Washington Post; food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post

Sorta Fussy Pimm's Cup

The contemporary Pimm's Cup is a straightforward mix of Pimm's, lemon juice and 7-Up, with a cucumber garnish. Earlier, traditional versions had more fruits in the mix, such as this version. The twist here is that the fruit is muddled and the drink is shaken and strained.

From Spirits columnist Jason Wilson.

Ingredients

measuring cupServings: 1
  • Ripe strawberry, hulled
  • Lime wheel
  • 2 cucumber slices (one for garnish)
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces Pimm's
  • 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 7-up

Directions

  1. Step 1

    Muddle the strawberry, lime wheel and one of the cucumber slices in a cocktail shaker. Add the ice, then pour in the Pimm's and lemon juice. Shake well; strain into an ice-filled highball or Collins glass. Top with about 2 ounces 7-Up, and gently stir.

  2. Step 2

    Garnish with the remaining cucumber slice.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving

  • Calories

    110

  • Carbohydrates

    16 g

  • Sodium

    5 mg

  • Sugar

    4 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Michael Taylor

