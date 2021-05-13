Sorta Fussy Pimm's Cup
The contemporary Pimm's Cup is a straightforward mix of Pimm's, lemon juice and 7-Up, with a cucumber garnish. Earlier, traditional versions had more fruits in the mix, such as this version. The twist here is that the fruit is muddled and the drink is shaken and strained.
From Spirits columnist Jason Wilson.
Ingredients
- Ripe strawberry, hulled
- Lime wheel
- 2 cucumber slices (one for garnish)
- Ice
- 2 ounces Pimm's
- 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 7-up
Directions
Step 1
Muddle the strawberry, lime wheel and one of the cucumber slices in a cocktail shaker. Add the ice, then pour in the Pimm's and lemon juice. Shake well; strain into an ice-filled highball or Collins glass. Top with about 2 ounces 7-Up, and gently stir.
Step 2
Garnish with the remaining cucumber slice.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
110
Carbohydrates
16 g
Sodium
5 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Michael Taylor