Speedy Homemade Hummus

By Joy Manning

A food processor does the work here, and the creamy dip is done in about 5 minutes. The recipe is simple enough to commit to memory.

Making a well-whipped tahini sauce in the food processor before you add the chickpeas makes for a lighter-textured hummus. Even when you are in a hurry, let the hummus puree for the full 3 minutes for best results.

To read the accompanying story, see: How to make the best, easiest hummus, starting with a can of chickpeas.

NOTE: Author Joy Manning likes to use Goya brand canned chickpeas (not low-sodium) for this recipe; according to the magazine Today's Dietitian, rinsing and draining them reduces the amount of sodium by 41 percent.

STORAGE: The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. It is best served at room temperature; if you are in a hurry, microwave chilled hummus in 10-second intervals, stirring each time.