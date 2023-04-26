Speedy Homemade Hummus
A food processor does the work here, and the creamy dip is done in about 5 minutes. The recipe is simple enough to commit to memory.
Making a well-whipped tahini sauce in the food processor before you add the chickpeas makes for a lighter-textured hummus. Even when you are in a hurry, let the hummus puree for the full 3 minutes for best results.
To read the accompanying story, see: How to make the best, easiest hummus, starting with a can of chickpeas.
NOTE: Author Joy Manning likes to use Goya brand canned chickpeas (not low-sodium) for this recipe; according to the magazine Today's Dietitian, rinsing and draining them reduces the amount of sodium by 41 percent.
STORAGE: The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. It is best served at room temperature; if you are in a hurry, microwave chilled hummus in 10-second intervals, stirring each time.
From food writer Joy Manning.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup (6.75 ounces/190 grams) tahini
- 3/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup lemon juice (from 1 to 2 lemons)
- 1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 (15.5-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained (see NOTE)
Directions
Step 1
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini, water, lemon juice, garlic, salt and cumin and puree until the mixture becomes light-textured and smooth, about 1 minute. Add the chickpeas and puree until very smooth, about 3 minutes.
Step 2
Serve right away or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until needed.
Step 3
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/4 cup)
Calories
75
Carbohydrates
7 g
Fat
5 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
3 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
100 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Joy Manning.
Tested by Olga Massov