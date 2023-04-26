Speedy Homemade Hummus on a table in a Studio
Speedy Homemade Hummus

By Joy Manning

A food processor does the work here, and the creamy dip is done in about 5 minutes. The recipe is simple enough to commit to memory.

Making a well-whipped tahini sauce in the food processor before you add the chickpeas makes for a lighter-textured hummus. Even when you are in a hurry, let the hummus puree for the full 3 minutes for best results.

To read the accompanying story, see: How to make the best, easiest hummus, starting with a can of chickpeas.

NOTE: Author Joy Manning likes to use Goya brand canned chickpeas (not low-sodium) for this recipe; according to the magazine Today's Dietitian, rinsing and draining them reduces the amount of sodium by 41 percent.

STORAGE: The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. It is best served at room temperature; if you are in a hurry, microwave chilled hummus in 10-second intervals, stirring each time.

Ingredients

measuring cupServings: 24
  • 3/4 cup (6.75 ounces/190 grams) tahini
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice (from 1 to 2 lemons)
  • 1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 (15.5-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained (see NOTE)

Directions

Time Icon Total: 10 mins

    In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini, water, lemon juice, garlic, salt and cumin and puree until the mixture becomes light-textured and smooth, about 1 minute. Add the chickpeas and puree until very smooth, about 3 minutes.

    Serve right away or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until needed.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1/4 cup)

  • Calories

    75

  • Carbohydrates

    7 g

  • Fat

    5 g

  • Fiber

    2 g

  • Protein

    3 g

  • Saturated Fat

    1 g

  • Sodium

    100 mg

  • Sugar

    1 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From food writer Joy Manning.

Tested by Olga Massov

