Spiced Coconut-Tomato Peas
Expediency and economy are at the core of this deeply satisfying pantry meal. Frozen peas, perhaps the most accessible and versatile of all frozen vegetables, are transformed into an aromatic braise. Cumin, coriander and paprika are what food writer Hetty Lui McKinnon calls “pantry” spices, the triumvirate that every home cook should keep in their pantry because they are not only multifaceted individually, but particularly potent when combined. Here, they add interest and intrigue to the tomato and coconut milk base. If you wanted to try something different, you could use any number of spices in this sauce – replace the cumin-coriander-paprika combo with curry powder, or add spice blends such as ras el hanout, baharat or a South Asian masala. Use fresh tomatoes if you like – it will be less saucy but remain sweet and juicy.
Substitutions: Instead of frozen peas, use whatever frozen vegetable might be lurking in your freezer, such as edamame, corn, mixed vegetables or spinach.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium yellow or red onion (8 ounces), diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with their juices
- 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
- One (13.5-ounce) can full-fat unsweetened coconut milk
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cups (20 ounces) frozen peas (no need to defrost)
- Cooked white rice, for serving
- Fresh cilantro leaves, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Heat a large Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat until hot, about 3 minutes. Add the oil and onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes.
Step 2
Reduce the heat to medium, and add the garlic, coriander, cumin, paprika and crushed red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 to 60 seconds (don’t let the spices burn).
Step 3
Add the crushed tomatoes and their juices and sugar and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the coconut milk, along with the salt and a few turns of the peppermill. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 4
Stir in the peas. Taste the sauce, and season more salt to your liking. Simmer just until peas are warmed through and the sauce is slightly thicker, 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 5
To serve, spoon the rice into bowls, ladle the stew over and garnish with cilantro, if using.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (generous 1 1/2 cups of the peas, not including rice)
Calories
377
Carbohydrates
34 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
25 g
Fiber
9 g
Protein
11 g
Saturated Fat
19 g
Sodium
667 mg
Sugar
13 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Daniela Galarza.