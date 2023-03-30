Spiced Coconut-Tomato Peas

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Expediency and economy are at the core of this deeply satisfying pantry meal. Frozen peas, perhaps the most accessible and versatile of all frozen vegetables, are transformed into an aromatic braise. Cumin, coriander and paprika are what food writer Hetty Lui McKinnon calls “pantry” spices, the triumvirate that every home cook should keep in their pantry because they are not only multifaceted individually, but particularly potent when combined. Here, they add interest and intrigue to the tomato and coconut milk base. If you wanted to try something different, you could use any number of spices in this sauce – replace the cumin-coriander-paprika combo with curry powder, or add spice blends such as ras el hanout, baharat or a South Asian masala. Use fresh tomatoes if you like – it will be less saucy but remain sweet and juicy.

Substitutions: Instead of frozen peas, use whatever frozen vegetable might be lurking in your freezer, such as edamame, corn, mixed vegetables or spinach.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

