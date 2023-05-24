Spicy Chorizo “Baked” Beans

By Ann Maloney

Not a big fan of baked beans? Neither is cookbook author Crystelle Pereira, so she set out to create a version to please her palate. In the recipe from her cookbook “Flavor Kitchen,” chorizo is fried, giving off spicy, smoky oils that then flavor the rest of the pantry-friendly ingredients: canned cannellini beans, pureed tomatoes, soy sauce, maple syrup and red wine vinegar. Pereira piles the beans on lightly toasted bread. If she’s really hungry, she’ll add an egg on the side. The beans have a substantial kick, so cut back on the cayenne and/or chili flakes for a milder version. This recipe is easy to double or triple to serve as a side at a grilling party. If you prefer, you can use vegan chorizo in this recipe.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.