Spicy Chorizo “Baked” Beans
Not a big fan of baked beans? Neither is cookbook author Crystelle Pereira, so she set out to create a version to please her palate. In the recipe from her cookbook “Flavor Kitchen,” chorizo is fried, giving off spicy, smoky oils that then flavor the rest of the pantry-friendly ingredients: canned cannellini beans, pureed tomatoes, soy sauce, maple syrup and red wine vinegar. Pereira piles the beans on lightly toasted bread. If she’s really hungry, she’ll add an egg on the side. The beans have a substantial kick, so cut back on the cayenne and/or chili flakes for a milder version. This recipe is easy to double or triple to serve as a side at a grilling party. If you prefer, you can use vegan chorizo in this recipe.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Adapted from “Flavor Kitchen” by Crystelle Pereira (Kyle Books, 2023).
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup (4 1/2 ounces) diced dried chorizo sausage
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium red onion (8 ounces), finely diced
- 5 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 (14-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup (7 ounces) pureed canned tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- Lightly toasted crusty bread slices, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a large skillet over medium-low heat, combine the chorizo and oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sausage fat is rendered into the oil, about 3 minutes. Increase the heat to medium or medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is slightly crispy around the edges, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chorizo to a small dish, leaving the oil in the skillet.
Step 2
Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the red onion to the oil and cook, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic, cayenne pepper and pepper flakes and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Step 3
Add the beans and stir gently to warm through and coat them in the seasoning, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, vinegar, soy sauce, maple syrup and salt and stir well to combine. Taste, and season with more salt, if needed.
Step 4
Simmer until slightly thickened and warmed through, about 3 minutes, then return the chorizo to the skillet, stir to combine, then remove from the heat.
Step 5
Serve piled atop sliced, lightly toasted crusty bread.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cups of beans, 2 slices bread) based on 3
Calories
477
Carbohydrates
37 g
Cholesterol
37 mg
Fat
22 g
Fiber
7 g
Protein
21 g
Saturated Fat
7 g
Sodium
727 mg
Sugar
11 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.