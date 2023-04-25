Steak Fajitas
Can you deliver a platter of Tex-Mex steak fajitas to your dinner table that leaves a trail of steam like the ones carried through your favorite restaurant? Maybe not, but, if you time it right, you can produce one with an audible sizzle. First, marinate the meat and while it soaks up flavor, prepare and cook the vegetables, warm the tortillas, load up your table with all of the desired toppings and set a trivet in place for the hot skillet. Then, just before serving, cook the meat, reheating the vegetables in that same skillet, and carry the hot-off-the-stove pan to the table for family-style serving. If you prefer, substitute boneless, skinless chicken breast, or shrimp, for the flank steak. With shrimp, the cooking time will vary with their size.
Make Ahead: The meat can be marinated up to 8 hours in advance.
Storage: Refrigerate the meat and vegetables, separately from the toppings and tortillas, for up to 4 days. Freeze the meat and vegetables for up to 1 month.
From recipes editor Ann Maloney.
Ingredients
For the marinade and steak
- 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 6 limes)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds flank steak
For the fajita filling
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds bell peppers, seeded and cut lengthwise into strips (use whatever colors you like)
- 1 medium yellow or white onion (8 ounces), halved and sliced.
- 6 thick scallions, sliced into 2-inch pieces on the diagonal
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Twelve to sixteen (6-inch) flour tortillas
- Any combination of shredded pepper jack or cheddar cheese ; sour cream or Greek yogurt ; pico de gallo or fresh salsa ; pickled or fresh jalapeños ; sliced avocadoor guacamole ; cilantro sprig and lime wedges, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Make the marinade: In a large, lidded container, combine the lime juice, oil, garlic, chili powder, oregano, cumin, salt and black pepper and mix well to combine.
Step 2
Marinate the steak: Place the steak on a cutting board and thinly slice it, against the grain and on a bias. If the steak is thicker than 1-inch, you may need to cut some of the strips in half.
Step 3
Transfer the steak to the marinade, toss to coat evenly, cover and marinate on the counter for 15 to 20 minutes, tossing it again after about 5 minutes. (Alternatively, you can marinate the whole, unsliced steak in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours, turning once or twice. Then, slice it and return the slices to the marinade while you cook the vegetables.)
Step 4
Make the fajita filling: While the steak marinades, in a large skillet over high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until it shimmers. Add the bell peppers, onion and scallions, sprinkle with the chili powder, oregano, garlic powder, cumin, salt and pepper, and toss to combine. Cook undisturbed for about 2 minutes, then stir and continue cooking, stirring often, until softened and starting to brown in spots, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover to keep warm.
Step 5
Wrap the tortillas in a clean, damp kitchen towel and microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until hot. You can also heat the tortillas in a dry skillet over medium heat, or individually over a gas burner, until lightly charred on both sides.
Step 6
Place the tortillas on a plate, cover and transfer to the table, with your choice of toppings (see ingredients). Place a trivet, and tongs or serving spoons, on the table in preparation for the hot skillet.
Step 7
Remove the steak from the marinade, drain it well and discard the marinade. Lightly pat the meat dry.
Step 8
Return the skillet to high heat, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and heat until it shimmers. Add the steak and cook undisturbed for about 1 minute, then continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the meat is no longer pink, about 2 minutes more. (If the meat releases a lot of liquid, carefully spoon or pour some of it off.) Push the meat to one side of the pan, return the cooked vegetables to the skillet, and toss them once or twice to reheat.
Step 9
Immediately bring the sizzling skillet to the table to serve with the tortillas and toppings.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving: (2 flour tortillas, 1/2 cup meat and 3/4 cup vegetables), based on 8
Calories
444
Carbohydrates
43 g
Cholesterol
58 mg
Fat
19 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
25 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
631 mg
Sugar
7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
