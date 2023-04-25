By Ann Maloney

Can you deliver a platter of Tex-Mex steak fajitas to your dinner table that leaves a trail of steam like the ones carried through your favorite restaurant? Maybe not, but, if you time it right, you can produce one with an audible sizzle. First, marinate the meat and while it soaks up flavor, prepare and cook the vegetables, warm the tortillas, load up your table with all of the desired toppings and set a trivet in place for the hot skillet. Then, just before serving, cook the meat, reheating the vegetables in that same skillet, and carry the hot-off-the-stove pan to the table for family-style serving. If you prefer, substitute boneless, skinless chicken breast, or shrimp, for the flank steak. With shrimp, the cooking time will vary with their size.

Make Ahead: The meat can be marinated up to 8 hours in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate the meat and vegetables, separately from the toppings and tortillas, for up to 4 days. Freeze the meat and vegetables for up to 1 month.