Stir-Fried Curry Rice Cakes

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Store-bought Thai curry paste, with its heady blend of herbs and spices, does the heavy lifting in this lively rice cake stir-fry. Chewy rice cakes, made from rice flour and tapioca starch, are most famously used in the Korean dish, tteokbokki, but this recipe shows they can be a blank canvas for a range of flavors, including curry paste. There are two similar varieties of this product: The sticks are usually used in Korean cooking, whereas the sliced “cakes” feature in Chinese stir-fries. Either can be used in this recipe. A staple at Korean or Asian grocery stores in vacuum-sealed packs or frozen, rice cakes are increasingly available in other supermarkets, and with their long shelf life, are excellent items to keep on hand.

Substitutions: Can’t find rice sticks or cakes? Try rice noodles, rice noodle rolls or gnocchi. In place of baby bok choy, use broccoli, kale or Swiss chard. Some Thai curry brands contain shrimp paste, so check the ingredients if you are vegan or vegetarian.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Where to buy: Rice cakes can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, Asian markets or online.

