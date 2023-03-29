Stir-Fried Dumplings
This unexpected dish offers dualities, bringing together the best of two separate dishes – pot stickers and a stir-fry – into one quick preparation. It’s simultaneously indulgent and healthful. The flavors are familiar, but the technique is new; stir-frying is not the typical way of preparing dumplings, a convenience food everyone should have in their freezer. A few things to note: Do not defrost the dumplings, as they are sturdier and easier to stir-fry while frozen. When purchasing dumplings, opt for pot stickers, which are made with wheat dumpling wrappers, and avoid those made with wrappers using other starches, which are much more delicate.
For the vegan pot stickers, consider Trader Joe's Thai Vegetable Gyoza, Nasoya Thai Basil Vegetable Dumplings or Bibigo Organic Potstickers.
Where to buy: Asian greens, chili crisp or oil, and black vinegar can be found at Asian markets.
Storage: Refrigerate leftover dumplings for up to 4 days; reheat in a skillet over medium heat.
Substitutions: Bok choy or Asian greens can be substituted with snow peas, sugar snap peas, kale or spinach. Out of carrots? Try broccoli. In place of black vinegar, use rice vinegar.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable
- 1 pound frozen vegan pot stickers, not defrosted (see NOTES)
- 1 large carrot (4 ounces), scrubbed and thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 pounds bok choy or other Asian greens, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces, white and green parts separated
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 2 tablespoons chili crisp or oil
- 2 tablespoons black vinegar, such as Chinkiang
- 2 tablespoons untoasted sesame oil
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds
Directions
Step 1
Heat a wok or 12-inch (or wider) skillet over medium-high heat until nearly smoking. Add the oil, followed by the dumplings, and gently stir-fry until slightly softened, 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 2
Add the carrots, white parts of the bok choy and water, cover (you can use a sheet pan) and cook until softened, about 2 minutes.
Step 3
Uncover, and add the ginger, garlic and salt and stir-fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the bok choy greens, along with the chili crisp or oil, vinegar, and sesame oil, and toss until the greens have just wilted, about 2 minutes. (If your skillet is too small to accommodate all of the bok choy, add it in batches, tossing to coat and wilt it as you go.)
Step 4
Divide the dumplings and stir-fry among shallow bowls, top with the scallions and sesame seeds, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cups)
Calories
423
Carbohydrates
47 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
23 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
10 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
684 mg
Sugar
8 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.