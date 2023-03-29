Stir-Fried Dumplings

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

This unexpected dish offers dualities, bringing together the best of two separate dishes – pot stickers and a stir-fry – into one quick preparation. It’s simultaneously indulgent and healthful. The flavors are familiar, but the technique is new; stir-frying is not the typical way of preparing dumplings, a convenience food everyone should have in their freezer. A few things to note: Do not defrost the dumplings, as they are sturdier and easier to stir-fry while frozen. When purchasing dumplings, opt for pot stickers, which are made with wheat dumpling wrappers, and avoid those made with wrappers using other starches, which are much more delicate.

For the vegan pot stickers, consider Trader Joe's Thai Vegetable Gyoza, Nasoya Thai Basil Vegetable Dumplings or Bibigo Organic Potstickers.

Where to buy: Asian greens, chili crisp or oil, and black vinegar can be found at Asian markets.

Storage: Refrigerate leftover dumplings for up to 4 days; reheat in a skillet over medium heat.

Substitutions: Bok choy or Asian greens can be substituted with snow peas, sugar snap peas, kale or spinach. Out of carrots? Try broccoli. In place of black vinegar, use rice vinegar.

