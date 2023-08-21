Stovetop Smoked Tofu
Here’s an easy way to infuse smoky flavor into your tofu without an outdoor grill or smoker. You can use the tofu straight out of the smoker setup just the way you would use store-bought smoked tofu (see related recipe for Smoked Tofu Salad), or you can take the extra step here of searing the tofu until it’s crusty and serving it with barbecue sauce. If you have a dedicated stovetop smoker like the models made by Camerons, feel free to use that according to the device’s instructions instead of the Dutch oven setup here.
Storage: Refrigerate the tofu for up to 5 days.
Adapted from “Project Smoke” by Steven Raichlen (Workman, 2016), with stovetop smoker instructions adapted from Cook’s Illustrated.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup wood chips, preferably cherry, maple or pecan (not soaked)
- 1 pound extra-firm tofu, drained and patted dry
- 1 tablespoon melted vegan butter
- 1 tablespoon favorite barbecue rub (may substitute 1 1/2 teaspoons each smoked paprika and brown sugar, plus salt to taste)
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as vegetable (optional)
- 1/4 cup favorite barbecue sauce (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Set up a stovetop smoker by placing a large square of heavy-duty aluminum foil on the bottom of a large Dutch oven with a tightfitting lid. Sprinkle the wood chips on the foil.
Step 2
Place a steamer basket on top of the chips.
Step 3
Cut the tofu into 3/4-inch slices and prick them all over with a fork. Place the slices on the steamer basket, brush the tops with the melted butter and sprinkle with the barbecue rub, then gently turn over, brush the other side with butter and sprinkle with rub. Tent with another piece of foil.
Step 4
Place the pot over high heat until the chips begin to smoke, 1 to 2 minutes. (Turn on your vent hood if you have one.) Cover the pot, then seal the rim with foil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 20 minutes.
Step 5
Off the heat, and in a well-ventilated area, open the Dutch oven and transfer the tofu to a plate.
Step 6
If you want to crisp up the tofu, remove the foil, wood chips and steamer basket setup from the Dutch oven, and return it to medium heat. Heat the oil until it shimmers, and add the tofu in a single layer. Cook until a little crusty on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Serve with barbecue sauce.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 slice tofu plus 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce, if using)
Calories
128
Carbohydrates
3 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
7 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
9 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
232 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Joe Yonan.