Stovetop Smoked Tofu

By Joe Yonan

Here’s an easy way to infuse smoky flavor into your tofu without an outdoor grill or smoker. You can use the tofu straight out of the smoker setup just the way you would use store-bought smoked tofu (see related recipe for Smoked Tofu Salad), or you can take the extra step here of searing the tofu until it’s crusty and serving it with barbecue sauce. If you have a dedicated stovetop smoker like the models made by Camerons, feel free to use that according to the device’s instructions instead of the Dutch oven setup here.

Storage: Refrigerate the tofu for up to 5 days.