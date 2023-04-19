Strawberries With Cannoli Cream

By Ellie Krieger

This dish of fresh strawberries with a cannoli filling-like dip is an everyday, easy treat that can make an ordinary weekday feel as special as Sunday brunch. The dip is made by simply whipping ricotta cheese until smooth and then stirring in a little sugar and lemon zest. Serve the dip topped with chopped pistachios, or for a fun alternative, mini chocolate chips.

Make ahead: The cannoli cream may be made and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.