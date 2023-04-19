Strawberries With Cannoli Cream
This dish of fresh strawberries with a cannoli filling-like dip is an everyday, easy treat that can make an ordinary weekday feel as special as Sunday brunch. The dip is made by simply whipping ricotta cheese until smooth and then stirring in a little sugar and lemon zest. Serve the dip topped with chopped pistachios, or for a fun alternative, mini chocolate chips.
Make ahead: The cannoli cream may be made and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 1 cup ricotta cheese (part skim or whole milk)
- 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped roasted, unsalted pistachios
- 1 pound fresh whole strawberries
Directions
Step 1
In a medium small bowl and using a handheld mixer, beat the ricotta on medium speed until fairly smooth and creamy, 3 minutes. Add the sugar and continue to beat until integrated and the mixture is glossy, 2 minutes more. Using a spatula, stir in the lemon zest.
Step 2
To serve, place the cannoli cream into a serving bowl. Top with the pistachios and serve with the strawberries alongside for dipping.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (4 medium strawberries and scant 1/4 cup cream, using part skim milk ricotta))
Calories
104
Carbohydrates
12 g
Cholesterol
13 mg
Fat
4 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
6 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
42 mg
Sugar
8 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Kara Elder.