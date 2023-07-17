Strawberry Vermouth Sangria

By M. Carrie Allan

While you can make this bright sangria up to a day in advance to get a deeper infusion of strawberry, preparing it in the morning works fine, too. Keep the drink chilled while the strawberries and thyme are macerating. Blanc vermouth is a more floral, sweeter variety of the wine; we recommend using Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry for both the dry and the blanc vermouths here. On a really sweltering day, feel free to bubble it up with club soda or seltzer.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 7 days without the fresh strawberry garnish.