Strawberry Vermouth Sangria on a table in a Studio
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post )
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Strawberry Vermouth Sangria

By M. Carrie Allan

While you can make this bright sangria up to a day in advance to get a deeper infusion of strawberry, preparing it in the morning works fine, too. Keep the drink chilled while the strawberries and thyme are macerating. Blanc vermouth is a more floral, sweeter variety of the wine; we recommend using Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry for both the dry and the blanc vermouths here. On a really sweltering day, feel free to bubble it up with club soda or seltzer.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 7 days without the fresh strawberry garnish.

From Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.

Ingredients

measuring cup
Servings: 8-10
  • 10 ounces (300 grams) fresh ripe strawberries, stemmed and sliced, plus more optional sliced strawberries for garnish
  • 10 sprigs fresh thyme
  • One (750-milliliter) bottle dry vermouth, preferably Dolin
  • One (750-milliliter) bottle blanc vermouth, preferably Dolin
  • Ice, for serving
  • 1 cup (240 milliliters) club soda (optional)

Directions

Time Icon Total: 10 mins , plus 6 hours chilling time to infuse strawberries

  1. Step 1

    In a 4-quart lidded jar or bowl, combine the berries and herbs. Add both bottles of vermouth, stir gently, cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours and up to 1 day.

  2. Step 2

    When ready to serve, fill a large pitcher about a quarter-full with ice. Using a fine-mesh strainer, pour the infused mixture into the pitcher; discard the strawberries and thyme (or save for another use). Top with the club soda, if using, and stir gently to combine.

  3. Step 3

    Fill rocks or stemmed wine glasses with ice, drop in a strawberry slice, pour in the sangria and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (3/4 cup), based on 8

  • Calories

    194

  • Carbohydrates

    0 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    0 g

  • Fiber

    0 g

  • Protein

    0 g

  • Saturated Fat

    0 g

  • Sodium

    7 mg

  • Sugar

    4 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.

Tested by M. Carrie Allan.

mailAsk a question

Related Recipes

Loading...