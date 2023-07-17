Strawberry Vermouth Sangria
While you can make this bright sangria up to a day in advance to get a deeper infusion of strawberry, preparing it in the morning works fine, too. Keep the drink chilled while the strawberries and thyme are macerating. Blanc vermouth is a more floral, sweeter variety of the wine; we recommend using Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry for both the dry and the blanc vermouths here. On a really sweltering day, feel free to bubble it up with club soda or seltzer.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 7 days without the fresh strawberry garnish.
From Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.
Ingredients
- 10 ounces (300 grams) fresh ripe strawberries, stemmed and sliced, plus more optional sliced strawberries for garnish
- 10 sprigs fresh thyme
- One (750-milliliter) bottle dry vermouth, preferably Dolin
- One (750-milliliter) bottle blanc vermouth, preferably Dolin
- Ice, for serving
- 1 cup (240 milliliters) club soda (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a 4-quart lidded jar or bowl, combine the berries and herbs. Add both bottles of vermouth, stir gently, cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours and up to 1 day.
Step 2
When ready to serve, fill a large pitcher about a quarter-full with ice. Using a fine-mesh strainer, pour the infused mixture into the pitcher; discard the strawberries and thyme (or save for another use). Top with the club soda, if using, and stir gently to combine.
Step 3
Fill rocks or stemmed wine glasses with ice, drop in a strawberry slice, pour in the sangria and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (3/4 cup), based on 8
Calories
194
Carbohydrates
0 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
7 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by M. Carrie Allan.