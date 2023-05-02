Helsinki Buttermilk Rye (Sturenkadun Piimalimppu)
It’s easy to customize this bread by swapping in different types of beers, sweeteners and spices. The color of the finished loaves will vary depending on the baker’s choices. Lighter beers, such as a Belgian white, and honey yield a golden tan loaf; dark beers, such as a rye porter, and barley malt syrup result in darker, reddish-brown bread.
This recipe works most easily in a stand mixer. While it can be made by hand, rye is very sticky and can be more difficult to knead by hand.
Storage: Let the bread cool completely, then wrap tightly, and store on the counter or in a breadbox at room temperature for up to 5 days.
Adapted from “The Rye Baker” by Stanley Ginsberg (Norton, 2016).
Ingredients
- 615 grams (2 1/2 cups) well-shaken buttermilk
- 15 grams (1 tablespoon) unsalted butter, plus melted butter for brushing
- 75 grams (1/3 cup) beer, at room temperature (see headnote)
- 140 grams (scant 1/2 cup) malt syrup, light molasses or honey
- 16 grams (4 teaspoons) instant yeast
- 425 grams (generous 3 1/2 cup) dark or medium rye flour
- 425 grams (scant 3 1/2 cups) bread flour
- 12 grams (2 teaspoons) fine salt
- 3 grams (1 1/4 teaspoons) aniseed, toasted and ground (optional; see headnote)
- 2 grams (1 1/4 teaspoons) fennel seeds (optional; see headnote)
- 2 grams (1 teaspoon) cumin seeds (optional; see headnote)
- 2 grams (1 teaspoon) finely grated orange zest
Directions
Step 1
In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine the buttermilk with butter and warm the mixture to 100 degrees. Remove from the heat, add the beer; malt syrup, molasses or honey; and yeast and stir until combined. Set aside.
Step 2
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the flours, salt, spices, if using, and zest. With the mixer on low speed (No. 2 setting if using a KitchenAid mixer), mix together just until blended, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the buttermilk mixture and continue mixing until the ingredients are well hydrated, 3 to 4 minutes. Stop the mixer and switch to the dough hook, and continue mixing until the dough comes together and leaves the sides of the bowl, speeding up the mixer as needed, 6 to 8 minutes. (Rye flour is notoriously sticky. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl as needed to ensure all the flour is incorporated.)
Step 3
Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel or plate and set aside on the counter until doubled in bulk, 1 hour to 1 1/2 hours.
Step 4
Generously flour your work surface and turn the dough out onto it. Place two pieces of parchment paper large enough to hold half of the dough near your work space.
Step 5
Transfer the dough to the floured counter and cut it in half – each piece should weigh about 850 grams. Shape each half into a round or oval loaf and set to rise on the prepared parchment pieces. Cover with plastic wrap or a well-floured kitchen towel, and let proof at room temperature until the first cracks appear on the surface of the loaves, 45 to 60 minutes. (Alternatively, if you’re using a pizza stone, you can flour a baker’s peel and let the loaves rise on it.)
Step 6
While the loaves are proofing, position a rack in the middle of the oven, place a sheet pan (or pizza stone) on the rack and preheat to 390 degrees.
Step 7
Dock the loaves thoroughly (just barely breaking the surface) with a fork, chopstick, or docking wheel, and brush with melted butter.
Step 8
Bake for 20 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 340 degrees and bake for an additional 25 to 30 minutes, or until the loaf sounds hollow when tapped with a finger and the internal temperature reaches at least 198 degrees. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely before slicing. This bread tastes best after 2 to 3 days.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (one 1/2-inch slice)
Calories
225
Carbohydrates
32 g
Cholesterol
22 mg
Fat
9 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
5 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
227 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Debi Suchman.