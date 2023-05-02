Helsinki Buttermilk Rye (Sturenkadun Piimalimppu)

By Diane Batchik

It’s easy to customize this bread by swapping in different types of beers, sweeteners and spices. The color of the finished loaves will vary depending on the baker’s choices. Lighter beers, such as a Belgian white, and honey yield a golden tan loaf; dark beers, such as a rye porter, and barley malt syrup result in darker, reddish-brown bread.

This recipe works most easily in a stand mixer. While it can be made by hand, rye is very sticky and can be more difficult to knead by hand.

Storage: Let the bread cool completely, then wrap tightly, and store on the counter or in a breadbox at room temperature for up to 5 days.