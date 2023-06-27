Succotash Ravioli With Cherry Tomato Butter Sauce
This recipe takes one of the defining dishes of summer, succotash, and turns it into ravioli bathed in a buttery sauce. You don’t have to make fresh pasta for this; wonton wrappers give you a shortcut, resulting in beautifully delicate and slightly translucent ravioli. For the filling, if you can’t find fresh limas or other shell beans, substitute frozen limas; don’t bother defrosting them before adding; they’ll cook long enough to thaw in the pan. Serve as a light first course, or with a salad and bread as a main.
Make ahead: Make the filling, assemble the ravioli and freeze them on sheet pans without overlapping, then transfer to zip-top bags and freeze for up to 3 months. Cook directly from frozen, adding 1 to 2 minutes to the boiling time so they cook all the way through.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Any unused wonton wrappers can be refrozen and used in other recipes.
Substitutions:
Don’t have fresh corn? >> Use 2 1/4 cups frozen.
Lima beans >> frozen edamame.
Vegan cream cheese >> vegan mozzarella.
Cherry tomatoes >> grape or any tomatoes.
Basil >> mint or parsley.
Adapted from “Cool Beans” by Joe Yonan (Ten Speed Press, 2020).
Ingredients
For the ravioli
- 3 ears fresh corn, husks intact
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small onion (5 ounces), chopped (1 cup)
- 1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped (1 cup)
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 cups fresh lima beans (may substitute frozen)
- 1/4 cup water, plus more for forming the ravioli
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 8 ounces vegan cream cheese
- About 64 egg-free wonton/dumpling wrappers (from 2 12-ounce packages, see headnote)
For the sauce
- 1 cup (2 sticks/16 tablespoons) vegan butter (preferably Miyoko’s European-Style Cultured Vegan Butter)
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1/4 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaf, chopped, plus more for garnish
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- Pinch sugar (optional)
Directions
Step 1
To make the ravioli filling, run water over the corn cobs in their husks, and microwave on HIGH for 5 to 7 minutes, until steaming hot. Let cool slightly, then use your fingers to feel where the row of kernels ends on the wide end of the cob (opposite the silk end) and use a sharp knife to cut through those last kernels and through the cob. Holding the silks end, squeeze each cob out from that end; they should pop out clean and slightly cooked. Rinse if needed to get more of the silks off.
Step 2
Cut the ears in half crosswise, then use a sharp knife to cut the kernels off the cobs.
Step 3
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic and saute until tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in the corn, lima beans, water, salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to medium, cover and cook until the beans are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 4
Transfer to a large bowl, and let cool completely. Stir in the cream cheese, taste, and season with more salt if needed. Cover and transfer to the freezer to firm up while you make the sauce; you should have about 3 1/4 cups.
Step 5
Make the sauce: Rinse and dry the skillet, then set it over medium heat and add the butter. When it has melted, add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they collapse and release their juices into the butter, about 5 minutes. Stir in the basil, lemon zest and juice, and salt. Taste, and season with more salt and a pinch of sugar, if needed. Cover to keep warm; you should get about 2 cups.
Step 6
Form and cook the ravioli: Set as many wrappers as will fit on a large, rimmed baking sheet, and set a small dish of water and the cooled ravioli filling nearby. Scoop 1 tablespoon of the filling into the center of half of the wrappers. Working with three or four wrappers at a time, dip a finger into the water and use it to paint around the edge of the wrappers that have the filling. Place a second wrapper on top of each “filled” wrapper and press around the edges to seal, trying to avoid trapping any big air bubbles inside. Turn the ravioli over as you work and press around the edges again on the second side. Repeat until you have used all the filling; you should have about 32 ravioli. (If you have any leftover filling, eat it as a snack or make more ravioli with additional wrappers.)
Step 7
Bring a large Dutch oven or other wide, deep pot of salted water to a boil. Reheat the sauce if needed, and keep it covered over low heat. Carefully transfer as many ravioli as will fit without overcrowding (5 or 6, depending on the size of the pot) and cook until slippery and translucent, about 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to carefully transfer the ravioli as they are cooked through to serving plates, putting 4 to 6 ravioli on each plate. Repeat until all the ravioli are cooked.
Step 8
To serve, spoon the sauce on the ravioli on the plates. Sprinkle with more of the chopped basil, and serve warm.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (4 ravioli plus 1/4 cup sauce), based on 8
Calories
554
Carbohydrates
61 g
Cholesterol
6 mg
Fat
30 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
12 g
Saturated Fat
23 g
Sodium
1014 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Cool Beans” by Joe Yonan (Ten Speed Press, 2020).
Tested by Joe Yonan.