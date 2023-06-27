Succotash Ravioli With Cherry Tomato Butter Sauce

By Joe Yonan

This recipe takes one of the defining dishes of summer, succotash, and turns it into ravioli bathed in a buttery sauce. You don’t have to make fresh pasta for this; wonton wrappers give you a shortcut, resulting in beautifully delicate and slightly translucent ravioli. For the filling, if you can’t find fresh limas or other shell beans, substitute frozen limas; don’t bother defrosting them before adding; they’ll cook long enough to thaw in the pan. Serve as a light first course, or with a salad and bread as a main.

Make ahead: Make the filling, assemble the ravioli and freeze them on sheet pans without overlapping, then transfer to zip-top bags and freeze for up to 3 months. Cook directly from frozen, adding 1 to 2 minutes to the boiling time so they cook all the way through.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Any unused wonton wrappers can be refrozen and used in other recipes.

Substitutions:

Don’t have fresh corn? >> Use 2 1/4 cups frozen.

Lima beans >> frozen edamame.

Vegan cream cheese >> vegan mozzarella.

Cherry tomatoes >> grape or any tomatoes.

Basil >> mint or parsley.