Summer Pasta With Sugar Snap Peas, Corn, Goat Cheese and Mint
This summer pasta is brimming with crunchy sugar snap peas, sweet corn and juicy cherry tomatoes stirred into tangy goat cheese as it melts into the hot noodles. Fresh mint lends a herbaceous note, while lemon zest and juice add a little more sunshine to an already bright dish.
This pasta is adaptable, so use what you have on hand. Green beans, arugula or spinach, thinly shaved zucchini or summer squash work well. In place of goat cheese, you can try fresh ricotta or crème fraîche, or add a fistful of grated parmesan to the goat cheese. Not a fan of mint or basil? Try dill, tarragon or even parsley.
Note: To save on time, prep the ingredients while the water comes to a boil.
Your total yield may vary based on the shape of pasta you use.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days. If refrigerated, leave at room temperature for at least 30 minutes to get the best flavor.
From assistant recipes editor Olga Massov.
Ingredients
- Fine salt
- 1 pound curly or frilly dried pasta, such as girelle, trofie, cavatappi, cascatelli or orechiette (preferably bronze-cut)
- 4 ounces fresh goat cheese (chevre), cut into chunks
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 8 ounces sugar snap peas, cut on the bias into 3/4-inch pieces
- 3 ears corn, shucked and kernels trimmed (1 1/2 cups)
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 small lemon
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves, cut into chiffonade, plus more whole leaf for garnish (may substitute basil)
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add enough salt so it tastes mildly salty (the goat cheese will add saltiness as well).
Step 2
Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook according to the packaging instructions until al dente. Reserve about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water and drain the pasta.
Step 3
Return the pasta to the pot, add the goat cheese and gently toss, adding a splash or two of the reserved pasta water, if needed, until the goat cheese has melted halfway. Add the tomatoes, sugar snap peas, corn, lemon zest and juice and continue to gently toss until the goat cheese fully melts and coats the pasta – the pasta should be creamy but not overly saucy. (The residual heat of the pasta will warm the vegetables but not cook them.) Add the mint and toss gently to combine. Taste, and season with salt, if desired, and pepper.
Step 4
Divide the pasta among the bowls, garnish with more mint or basil and serve.
Nutritional Facts
(2 cups pasta and vegetables), based on 6
Calories
389
Carbohydrates
69 g
Cholesterol
9 mg
Fat
6 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
16 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
136 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.