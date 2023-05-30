Summer Pasta With Sugar Snap Peas, Corn, Goat Cheese and Mint

By Olga Massov

This summer pasta is brimming with crunchy sugar snap peas, sweet corn and juicy cherry tomatoes stirred into tangy goat cheese as it melts into the hot noodles. Fresh mint lends a herbaceous note, while lemon zest and juice add a little more sunshine to an already bright dish.

This pasta is adaptable, so use what you have on hand. Green beans, arugula or spinach, thinly shaved zucchini or summer squash work well. In place of goat cheese, you can try fresh ricotta or crème fraîche, or add a fistful of grated parmesan to the goat cheese. Not a fan of mint or basil? Try dill, tarragon or even parsley.

Note: To save on time, prep the ingredients while the water comes to a boil.

Your total yield may vary based on the shape of pasta you use.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days. If refrigerated, leave at room temperature for at least 30 minutes to get the best flavor.