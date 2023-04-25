Hot Honey Shrimp With Summer Slaw

By Ann Maloney

Hot honey is used to glaze quick-cooking shrimp, which then top a citrusy coleslaw. Cookbook author Sheela Prakash notes that a scattering of salty tortilla chips just before serving gives the summer salad a little extra crunch. Buy hot honey or make your own.

To make hot honey, in a small pot over medium-low heat, stir 1/2 cup mild-flavored honey, such as clover or orange blossom, with 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes. Stir the mixture occasionally until just warmed through, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let steep for at least 10 minutes. Taste, and if you’d like it spicier, continue to steep until it’s to your preferred heat level. While it's still warm, strain through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing down on the solids with the back of a spoon, into an airtight jar or storage container. Stir in 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and store at room temperature for up to 1 month.

If you like, you can gently heat the hot honey on the stove or in the microwave and put it on the table, so guests can add as they desire.

Storage: Refrigerate without the chips for up to 2 days.