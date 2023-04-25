Hot Honey Shrimp With Summer Slaw
Hot honey is used to glaze quick-cooking shrimp, which then top a citrusy coleslaw. Cookbook author Sheela Prakash notes that a scattering of salty tortilla chips just before serving gives the summer salad a little extra crunch. Buy hot honey or make your own.
To make hot honey, in a small pot over medium-low heat, stir 1/2 cup mild-flavored honey, such as clover or orange blossom, with 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes. Stir the mixture occasionally until just warmed through, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let steep for at least 10 minutes. Taste, and if you’d like it spicier, continue to steep until it’s to your preferred heat level. While it's still warm, strain through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing down on the solids with the back of a spoon, into an airtight jar or storage container. Stir in 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and store at room temperature for up to 1 month.
If you like, you can gently heat the hot honey on the stove or in the microwave and put it on the table, so guests can add as they desire.
Storage: Refrigerate without the chips for up to 2 days.
Adapted from “Salad Seasons” by Sheela Prakash (Rizzoli, 2023).
Ingredients
- 8 ounces green cabbage, thinly sliced (3 cups)
- 8 ounces red cabbage, thinly sliced (3 cups)
- 1 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon hot honey, such as Red Clay or Mike’s, divided, plus more for serving (see headnote)
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated, divided
- 1 pound peeled/deveined tail-on shrimp (16 to 20 count), defrosted if frozen
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup loosely packed finely chopped fresh cilantro, plus a handful of cilantro leaves, for serving
- Juice of 2 medium limes (1/4 cup)
- 3 medium carrots, peeled and coarsely grated (1 1/2 cups)
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup coarsely crushed tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Place the shredded cabbages in a colander set over a bowl or in a sink, and sprinkle with the salt. Massage and squeeze the cabbage to help it release its liquid and begin wilting. Drain for about 15 minutes.
Step 3
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of the honey, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and half of the garlic.
Step 4
Pat the shrimp dry and transfer them to a large, rimmed baking sheet. Lightly season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with the hot honey mixture. Toss to coat and spread out in a single layer. Roast, tossing halfway through, for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque.
Step 5
While the shrimp roast, in a large bowl, stir together the cilantro, lime juice, the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of hot honey and garlic, a few pinches of salt, and several grinds of pepper.
Step 6
Using your hands, squeeze the cabbage one handful at a time and add to the bowl of dressing. Add the carrots and scallions, and toss to combine. Taste, and season with additional salt and/or pepper, as needed.
Step 7
To serve, portion the slaw into shallow serving bowls and top with the shrimp. Drizzle each bowl with a bit of hot honey, if desired, and sprinkle each with crushed tortilla chips and cilantro leaves.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving: (1 1/2 cups), based on 6
Calories
192
Carbohydrates
17 g
Cholesterol
122 mg
Fat
7 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
17 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
326 mg
Sugar
10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Salad Seasons” by Sheela Prakash (Rizzoli, 2023).
Tested by Ann Maloney.