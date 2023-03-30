Sweet Potatoes With Crispy White Beans and Black Bean Sauce
Sweet potatoes make an ideal main meal — they possess built-in earthy, caramelly flavors receptive to bold seasonings. Enter black bean sauce, the ideal rich, salty condiment to counter sweet potato’s candy character. The stark flavor contrast is delicious and gratifying. Oven-roasted white beans deliver texture, creating a well-rounded meal. This homemade black bean sauce will become a staple weeknight condiment for using in stir-fries, stews and roasted vegetables. If you can’t find fermented black soybeans, you can use a store-bought black bean sauce, such as Lee Kum Kee brand.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
Where to buy: Fermented black beans can be found at Asian markets or online.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the potatoes and beans
- 3 pounds sweet potatoes (3 to 4 medium), scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch-thick discs
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more as needed
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Two (15.5-ounce) cans white beans, such as great northern, cannellini or butter beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- Handful fresh cilantro or parsley leaves, or chives
For the black bean sauce
- 1/2 cup (2 ounces) fermented black soybeans
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine or dry sherry
- 2 teaspoonstamarior soy sauce
- 1 teaspoongranulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola, or olive oil
Directions
Step 1
Make the potatoes and beans: Position one rack in the middle of the oven and another on the bottom third, and preheat to 425 degrees.
Step 2
On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and a few turns of the peppermill until coated.
Step 3
On another large, rimmed baking sheet, toss together the white beans with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, the garlic, crushed red pepper flakes (to taste), the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and a few turns of the peppermill until combined.
Step 4
Place the sweet potatoes on the bottom rack and the beans on the middle rack and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, rotating the sheets top to bottom and front to back halfway through. When ready, the sweet potatoes will be tender and the beans will be golden and crispy.
Step 5
Make the black bean sauce: Meanwhile, place the fermented black soybeans in a colander and rinse under cold running water; drain well. Tip the beans into a small bowl and mash with the back of a fork to form a rough paste (you can also use a mortar and pestle). Add the garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, Shaoxing wine or sherry, tamari or soy sauce, sugar and oil and mix well to combine.
Step 6
To serve, layer the beans and potatoes on a platter, spoon the black bean sauce over them and top with cilantro; or place the potatoes, beans and the black bean sauce in a large, shallow bowl, toss lightly to coat, and top with the cilantro.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 2/3 cups potatoes and 1 1/3 tablespoons sauce), based on 6
Calories
399
Carbohydrates
61 g
Fat
14 g
Fiber
10 g
Protein
7 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
794 mg
Sugar
10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Anna Rodriguez.