Sweet Potatoes With Crispy White Beans and Black Bean Sauce

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Sweet potatoes make an ideal main meal — they possess built-in earthy, caramelly flavors receptive to bold seasonings. Enter black bean sauce, the ideal rich, salty condiment to counter sweet potato’s candy character. The stark flavor contrast is delicious and gratifying. Oven-roasted white beans deliver texture, creating a well-rounded meal. This homemade black bean sauce will become a staple weeknight condiment for using in stir-fries, stews and roasted vegetables. If you can’t find fermented black soybeans, you can use a store-bought black bean sauce, such as Lee Kum Kee brand.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.

Where to buy: Fermented black beans can be found at Asian markets or online.

